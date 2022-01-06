Leafs mark No. 1 ranking with a decisive win at Moline

Returning to action mere hours after rising to No. 1 in the Associated Press Class 3A state rankings, the Geneseo girls' basketball team did not miss a beat.

Traveling to Wharton Field House Thursday to take on a Moline club just one game behind them in the Western Big 6 standings, the Lady Leafs overcame some early ice-cold shooting to quickly take control, rolling to a 56-26 victory.

Playing for the first time since winning the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal, Geneseo remained perfect at 17-0 and completed the first half of the conference schedule at 7-0.

"A two-game lead halfway through the conference season, I'll take it," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "It's great to get the recognition and be No. 1, but we still have to play every day like we have to defend what we're doing; we're going to have a big 'X' on our backs.

"We just have to continue to play how we play and be who we are, and I thought we did that tonight."

Coming into Thursday's matchup with an opportunity to move into a first-place tie with the Lady Leafs in the Big 6, the Maroons (12-8, 5-2) were dealt an unfortunate break as six of their players had to go into COVID-19 quarantine.