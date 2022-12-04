Lisbon barely beats Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 38-35

Lisbon weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 38-35 victory against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 4.
Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Lisbon faced off on January 4, 2022 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. Click here for a recap
