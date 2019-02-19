IOWA CITY — Bettendorf gave Iowa City High a few too many looks at the basket Tuesday.
The sixth-ranked Little Hawks crashed the offensive boards early and often in an Iowa Class 5A regional girls basketball final, advancing to the state tournament for the third straight year with a 57-40 victory over the Bulldogs.
"We just couldn’t keep them off the boards," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "They’re a very aggressive team to the basket, and if you don’t match that, everybody, the interior players, the guards, they’ll be there for the rebound."
City High outrebounded Bettendorf 38-23 and had as many as five shots on a single possession as it built a 19-9 lead after one quarter, separating itself from the Bulldogs with a run of 11 unanswered points.
Iowa State commit Aubrey Joens was the benefactor of many of the Little Hawks’ early offensive rebounds, collecting 14 of her 18 points in the opening quarter.
Bettendorf had pulled within 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Maggie Erpelding midway through the opening quarter before Paige Rocca and Joens knocked down consecutive shots from behind the arc to spark the 11-0 run.
The Bulldogs shifted from a 2-3 zone to a 3-2 look in the second quarter, and it did seem to take Joens out of her rhythm. While she went 0-for-10 from the floor over the next two quarters, Rose Marie Nkumu was prepared to pick up the slack.
Nkumu scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second and third quarters, allowing City High to maintain a 25-15 halftime lead and then build on it.
"They have a couple of special players, and they create some issues with their 1-3-1," Tritt said. "I felt like we prepared well for it in practice, but you have to be at your best in a regional final from start to finish."
Much like their strong start in the opening quarter, the Little Hawks started quickly in the third quarter.
City High scored the first 10 points of the third quarter, opening a 35-15 margin with a run that started and ended with Nkumu hitting 3-point baskets and the junior scoring on a drive.
"All season, we’ve started slowly in the first and third quarter, and this was a game where we couldn’t afford that down 10 at the half," Tritt said. "That put us in a pretty tough spot, but I’m proud of the way my team continued to fight."
Ashley Fountain ended Bettendorf’s drought when she scored on a baseline drive with 5 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, and the Bulldogs (16-7) pulled within 14 points on two occasions later in the quarter.
City High carried a 43-25 lead into the fourth quarter and consecutive baskets by Ella Cook and Nkumu allowed the Little Hawks (19-2) to regain a 49-29 advantage with just over five minutes remaining.
"It was a tough match-up for us," Bettendorf guard Allie Brownson said. "We didn’t hit a lot of shots early, and the way they were rebounding and getting to the 50-50 balls, it was a tough night from the start."
Brownson led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Kylie Wroblewski finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.