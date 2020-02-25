Little plays deny Sabers trip to state

CENTER POINT, Iowa — Just like in their January meeting, Central DeWitt found itself in position late to grab control against Center Point-Urbana.
But just like in that first matchup, the hosting Stormin' Pointers made the plays they needed to when they mattered the most.
CPU won Tuesday's Class 4A regional final, 49-44, to return to state for the fifth straight season and after winning the 3A title last year.
"I think we have really good chemistry and we knew we wanted this really bad and if we wanted to win, we had to play as a team and together," senior Adrianna Katcher said. "This means a lot. Everybody thinks we're going to lose our starters and not be able to make it back and every year we prove them wrong."
Tied at 36, Central DeWitt held possession with under six minutes remaining. But a drive to the basket was blocked by Ryley Goebel and CPU's Lauren Dufoe hit a bucket to put the Stormin' Pointers (21-2) ahead for good.
That was the first of three straight empty possessions for the Sabers (18-4), who turned the ball over on their next two trips and then struggled on the defensive glass, allowing a Katcher putback and then two Katcher free throws on a second chance as CPU built a 42-36 lead with 1:52 left.
The Sabers didn't go away, however, cutting the lead to 42-40 and regaining possession on a CPU turnover. But Katcher got a hand on an inbounds pass to force a Saber turnover, allowing CPU to retake a 44-40 lead.
The Sabers still had one last chance to extend the game, down 47-44 in the final 10 seconds, but Madilynn McAvan's 3 was off the mark and Katcher sealed the game at the free throw line.
"Hats off. Extremely well-coached team, a lot of experience, good players, much respect for that program," Central DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. "They made those plays at the end and our kids, they battled. I'm extremely proud of them and hopefully the younger ones will learn from this."
Katcher scored a game-high 20 points, but the real problem all night was the defense of Goebel. The CPU sophomore finished with five blocks, three steals and six rebounds to go along with nine points.
"She's a really big presence defensively and I think that even when she doesn't get a block, people are afraid she's going to block so they change their shots," Katcher said. "She's just a huge presence in the lane to have."
Both teams battled back and forth in the first half, CPU leading 14-12 after the first quarter before a Grace Pierce 3 in the closing seconds of the second quarter gave the Sabers a 27-26 lead at the break.
CPU upped its play on defense in the third quarter, outscoring Central DeWitt 6-3 to take a 32-30 lead and the Stormin' Pointers never trailed again.
CPU held Taylor Veach in check in the second half as the Sabers' leading scorer had just six points in the last two quarters and finished with 17 points and six rebounds.
"It didn't feel like we held her in check, but we just wanted to keep our tempo going, wear them down and let the game go in our favor," CPU coach Philip Klett said. "I thought we had a little more depth and we'd just kind of wear on them a little bit. She's a good player, they're a nice team. It's too bad we had to run into them right now, but that's just how it is."
Allie Meadows added 11 points and Grace Pierce had eight points and six rebounds for Central DeWitt.
Despite the loss, it's another step in the right direction for the Sabers. They lost last year's regional final by 28 points and though this loss hurts much more, it also shows Central DeWitt how close it is to breaking through to state.
The Sabers lose just four seniors, return Veach and Meadows and join the Mississippi Athletic Conference next year, eager to erase the sting of the last two seasons.
"It's the feeling we all had at the end of the game when the buzzer went off," Meadows said. "We don't want to feel this again, we've felt it two years in a row now. I feel like next year's going to be big for us because we have a lot coming back and I think next year's going to be a lot better."