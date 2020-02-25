Little plays deny Sabers trip to state

"It didn't feel like we held her in check, but we just wanted to keep our tempo going, wear them down and let the game go in our favor," CPU coach Philip Klett said. "I thought we had a little more depth and we'd just kind of wear on them a little bit. She's a good player, they're a nice team. It's too bad we had to run into them right now, but that's just how it is."

Allie Meadows added 11 points and Grace Pierce had eight points and six rebounds for Central DeWitt.

Despite the loss, it's another step in the right direction for the Sabers. They lost last year's regional final by 28 points and though this loss hurts much more, it also shows Central DeWitt how close it is to breaking through to state.

The Sabers lose just four seniors, return Veach and Meadows and join the Mississippi Athletic Conference next year, eager to erase the sting of the last two seasons.

"It's the feeling we all had at the end of the game when the buzzer went off," Meadows said. "We don't want to feel this again, we've felt it two years in a row now. I feel like next year's going to be big for us because we have a lot coming back and I think next year's going to be a lot better."

