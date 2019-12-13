Little things lift Assumption over PV

With Assumption and Pleasant Valley locked in a defensive tussle in the second half, the little things made the difference.
Whether it was a clutch 3 by Maddie Loken to end the third quarter, or an offensive putback by Corey Whitlock late in the fourth, the little things added up to a 45-32 Assumption win Friday night at Pleasant Valley High School.
The win snaps an eight-game losing streak in the series for Assumption dating back to Jan. 14, 2014, and gives Katelyn McNamara her first win over the Spartans as head coach.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a little sweeter than any other, especially the first time our program's won in quite a few years," said McNamara, who has been the Assumption head coach since 2016. "I thought our girls just executed so well and they played with a lot of energy. They were hyped for this game and we've been working on all the little things."
Assumption (5-1, 3-1) fell behind early but battled back to take a 29-21 lead into halftime. The Knights scored the first five points of the second half to up their advantage to 34-21 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third.
But PV (1-5, 0-3) locked down defensively, forcing seven turnovers in the quarter and cutting the lead to 34-28 with 32 seconds left, something that hadn't been happening in the Spartans' earlier losses.
"That was the first time all year where we got punched, they punched us to start the third quarter, and in other games in the past, so far this year, we took it and we were done," PV coach Jen Goetz said. "That would have been a 10- to 12-point lead and would have become an 18-point lead and we would have lost by 25. This was the first time that we truly responded to that adversity ... I am proud of them in that area."
However, Loken ended the quarter with a 3 to re-up the Class 3A No. 9 Assumption lead to 37-28.
"It was huge. We just needed to increase our lead on them and make sure we were keeping ourselves composed," said the sophomore Loken, who finished the night with a team-high 15 points off the bench. "Our passes and finishing is huge and we needed to make sure we were staying mentally into the game."
After Assumption upped its lead to 41-28, PV once again cut it back to single digits on a 3 from Addie Kerkhoff to cut the score to 41-32 with 3:13 remaining.
The Spartans forced a turnover on Assumption's next possession, but couldn't take advantage, with a turnover of their own.
PV opted to send Assumption to the line and got a miss from Natalie Moore, but Whitlock grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to give the Knights a 43-32 advantage.
"I trust my teammates to make their free throws but I'm always ready to crash boards. All of us are ready to crash boards," said Whitlock, who scored 10 points and added six rebounds. "If she made it, she made it but we'll all crash boards to get that rebound."
Though the defense was strong, forcing Assumption into 20 turnovers, PV continues to look for answers offensively. The Spartans had 23 turnovers and were 10 of 39 (25.6 percent) from the field. Kerkhoff had 16 points while Regan Denny added seven.
"Our offense is just struggling right now and it's not because they don't care," Goetz said. "We're in a rut right now and we show spurts where I'm like, all right, this is something positive but then we go for long stretches where there's a bad combination of turnovers and forcing shots and missing shots. It's tough.
"We've got to figure this out and it starts with me."
Assumption, meanwhile, is off to its best start since a 6-2 beginning in 2016.
"I think we're more experienced than we have been," Whitlock said. "We work really hard in practice every day. We do whatever it takes to do our best on the court and off the court."