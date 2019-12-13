Little things lift Assumption over PV

"That was the first time all year where we got punched, they punched us to start the third quarter, and in other games in the past, so far this year, we took it and we were done," PV coach Jen Goetz said. "That would have been a 10- to 12-point lead and would have become an 18-point lead and we would have lost by 25. This was the first time that we truly responded to that adversity ... I am proud of them in that area."

However, Loken ended the quarter with a 3 to re-up the Class 3A No. 9 Assumption lead to 37-28.

"It was huge. We just needed to increase our lead on them and make sure we were keeping ourselves composed," said the sophomore Loken, who finished the night with a team-high 15 points off the bench. "Our passes and finishing is huge and we needed to make sure we were staying mentally into the game."

After Assumption upped its lead to 41-28, PV once again cut it back to single digits on a 3 from Addie Kerkhoff to cut the score to 41-32 with 3:13 remaining.

The Spartans forced a turnover on Assumption's next possession, but couldn't take advantage, with a turnover of their own.

PV opted to send Assumption to the line and got a miss from Natalie Moore, but Whitlock grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to give the Knights a 43-32 advantage.