Loss of State Farm Tourney a blow to area's traditional girls basketball powers

Throughout most of the 2010s, the girls basketball championships in the three major Illinois prep conferences found semi-permanent homes.

In the Western Big 6 Conference, Rock Island reigned as league champions for eight straight seasons from 2012 to ’19. That reign ended last year but by the narrowest of margins as the Lady Rocks finished a game behind first-year Big 6 member Geneseo and tied Quincy for second place.

Between 2011 and ’18, Annawan in the Lincoln Trail Conference and Sherrard in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division likewise reeled off runs of eight consecutive titles, with the Bravettes winning eight straight LTC Tournament titles as well.

A common denominator for all three squads has the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal, where all three have appeared over the past several seasons. A McLean County fixture since 2003, Rock Island won the large school division title there in 2016, and Annawan won the small school division the following year.

But, as is the case with all other tournaments state-wide, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a tournament that had been played in one form or another since 1975 — with the exception of a four-season break from 1986-89 — to be shelved this year.