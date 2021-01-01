Loss of State Farm Tourney a blow to area's traditional girls basketball powers

Throughout most of the 2010s, the girls basketball championships in the three major Illinois prep conferences found semi-permanent homes.
In the Western Big 6 Conference, Rock Island reigned as league champions for eight straight seasons from 2012 to ’19. That reign ended last year but by the narrowest of margins as the Lady Rocks finished a game behind first-year Big 6 member Geneseo and tied Quincy for second place.
Between 2011 and ’18, Annawan in the Lincoln Trail Conference and Sherrard in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division likewise reeled off runs of eight consecutive titles, with the Bravettes winning eight straight LTC Tournament titles as well.
A common denominator for all three squads has the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal, where all three have appeared over the past several seasons. A McLean County fixture since 2003, Rock Island won the large school division title there in 2016, and Annawan won the small school division the following year.
But, as is the case with all other tournaments state-wide, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a tournament that had been played in one form or another since 1975 — with the exception of a four-season break from 1986-89 — to be shelved this year.
"I think for us, State Farm is an opportunity for four days of team bonding, and the kids look forward to it every year," said Rock Island coach Henry Hall. "We go out to eat together, do activities outside of basketball, and we've been fortunate that our boys' team has been there too.
"There's no school, it's just basketball and hanging out together. I know the players miss that, and the coaches do, too."
Other area girls' teams to strike gold in Bloomington-Normal over the years include Alleman (2000, 2004) and Geneseo (2001). On the boys' side, Rock Island has won three large school titles (2015, 2018-19), with United Township (1978) and Sherrard (1990) being crowned as "Grand Champions" prior to the 2002 split into large and small school divisions.
"In my opinion, this is the best holiday tournament there is," said Hall, whose squad was the large school runner-up in 2015 and ’18, the latter finish coming in his first year as Rocky's head coach after eight seasons as an assistant to his predecessor, Thad Hoover.
"You really get tested, and you learn what you need to work on in the second half of the year."
Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz would certainly agree with Hall's assessment of the level of competition State Farm has provided for his program since it started coming to Bloomington-Normal in 2009.
His team's run of nine straight Class 1A regional titles from 2010-18 — eight of which came after Burkiewicz succeeded Matt Huber starting with the 2010-11 campaign — plus six sectional titles in a seven-year span between 2012-18, state championships in ’14 and ’17 and a third-place state finish in ’13 attest to that.
"Going there is one of the best things we did; we always loved being there," Burkiewicz stated. "We were going to have a really nice squad this year, and I know our seniors miss being there. They didn't know that 2019 would end up being the last time playing down there."
Sherrard made the switch to State Farm two years ago after a five-year run at the Riverton Holiday Tournament near Springfield. Tigers coach Doug Swanson feels the crucible of State Farm competition has helped his club remain a force in the conference and the postseason.
"You get to play great teams with great athletes who are coached well, and you see different things that prepare you for the conference race," said Swanson, whose squad captured eight regional plaques in a nine-year span from 2011-19, falling in the regional finals in 2018.
"That's one of the reasons we go away for Christmas, to see different teams."