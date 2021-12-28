Ludwig drops 31 in Geneseo's tight victory over Springfield

NORMAL, Ill. — Geneseo found itself in unfamiliar territory, trailing in the fourth quarter, but the Maple Leafs relied on a familiar offensive weapon in Kammie Ludwig to earn the comeback victory Tuesday.
Ludwig exploded for 31 points to lead Geneseo to a 51-48 victory over Springfield in the second round of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Normal Community High School.
But it wasn’t easy. At all.
The Maple Leafs (14-0) scored the fewest points they had all season, and it was their first game decided by fewer than seven points. Yet when it mattered most, Geneseo made shots to pull ahead.
Ludwig made two free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining to extend the lead to three, but it was Danielle Beach’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left that made it 48-43 and changed how the game played out.
Springfield started getting desperate, forcing up jump shots or driving recklessly to the basket. Ludwig had a look from deep seconds before Beach hit hers, but the hot-handed shooter decided to make the extra pass.
“You know why? Because it’s a fact that Kammie trusts Danielle,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "She trusted Danielle to make the shot and she did that tonight. It was enough to win.”
Beach finished the game with 13 points, the only Geneseo player besides Ludwig with more than four.
Geneseo was able to keep its undefeated mark alive, but Springfield made the Maple Leafs work for it like they haven’t yet this season. The Senators were able to keep up with Geneseo’s fast paced tempo, something that usually wears out teams by the second half. And not only did it keep up, but Springfield was making shots on the run and earning offensive boards when it missed shots on quick possessions.
“We knew they were athletic and that they like to play like us,” Hardison said. “I think the first quarter defense was the difference in the game. We just didn’t play. We haven’t given up 19 points in a quarter in a long time. We can’t give up that many in a quarter.”
Springfield jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Geneseo got on the board. Ludwig scored the Maple Leafs’ first 10 points in a hurry though, to cut the lead to 19-15 by the end of the first quarter. Geneseo had looks at the basket, but it struggled to get shots to fall or earn free throw attempts.
“I think we were uncharacteristically soft driving to the hoop in the first half,” Hardison said. “We missed too many layups.”
From the second quarter forward, the lead never grew to more than six for either team. Geneseo was able to tie the game by halftime (24-24) through its simple, but effective, offense of throwing the ball 20 feet down the court to a sprinting Ludwig on Springfield missed shots.
“We noticed they did not get back in transition, so our game plan was that we were going to try and throw over the top to Ludwig and Annie (Wirth) or whoever could run deep,” Hardison said. “That’s what we were looking for. The problem was, we weren’t getting enough stops. Once we started getting stops, we were able to push the ball.”
Then, with Springfield leading 41-35 in the final seconds of the third quarter, Ludwig hit a huge three on the right wing to cut the deficit in half. The Maple Leafs quickly tied it up in the fourth and eventually earned enough breathing room from Beach’s 3-pointer and Ludwig’s free throws to win the game.
“It’s a group of competitors in there and they gutted it out,” Hardison said. “That’s why we come here — to play these close games and to learn from these experiences. We want close games. Now we get two more good games no matter what.”
Geneseo will get a good game when it returns to the court at 7 p.m. against undefeated Morton (12-0) in the semifinal matchup of the State Farm Holiday Tournament at Normal Community High School.