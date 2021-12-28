Ludwig drops 31 in Geneseo's tight victory over Springfield

Beach finished the game with 13 points, the only Geneseo player besides Ludwig with more than four.

Geneseo was able to keep its undefeated mark alive, but Springfield made the Maple Leafs work for it like they haven’t yet this season. The Senators were able to keep up with Geneseo’s fast paced tempo, something that usually wears out teams by the second half. And not only did it keep up, but Springfield was making shots on the run and earning offensive boards when it missed shots on quick possessions.

“We knew they were athletic and that they like to play like us,” Hardison said. “I think the first quarter defense was the difference in the game. We just didn’t play. We haven’t given up 19 points in a quarter in a long time. We can’t give up that many in a quarter.”

Springfield jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Geneseo got on the board. Ludwig scored the Maple Leafs’ first 10 points in a hurry though, to cut the lead to 19-15 by the end of the first quarter. Geneseo had looks at the basket, but it struggled to get shots to fall or earn free throw attempts.

“I think we were uncharacteristically soft driving to the hoop in the first half,” Hardison said. “We missed too many layups.”