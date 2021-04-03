Ludwig, Veach pace Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball teams

Taylor Veach was a consensus first-team all-state girls basketball player for Central DeWitt. Kammie Ludwig propelled Geneseo to an unofficial Western Big 6 title.
In a year of cancellations, postponements and mystery, the two juniors showed out on their respective sides of the river.
Veach and Ludwig captain this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro team as the only two non-seniors on the first team.
An Illinois State recruit, Veach ignited the Sabers to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament for the first time in a decade by leading them in scoring (19.1 points per game), rebounding (6.1) and field goal percentage (44.0%) in her first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
She surpassed 1,000 career points in the Sabers' regional semifinal game against Washington.
Ludwig led the Maple Leafs in scoring with 21.2 points per game and contributed 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game as well.
The Western Big Six first team honoree reached 1,000 points at home against United Township and has 1,090 career points through three seasons with the Maple Leafs.
Fellow Iowa 4A state qualifier North Scott had one player on the first team in senior Ashley Fountain. The 5-foot-8 guard led the Lancers with 11.6 points per game, pulled in a team-high 5.4 rebounds and dished out 3.6 assists in her first year under TJ Case.
Davenport North's Bella Sims made it on the top team for the first time in her prep career after leading the Wildcats to a 5A regional final. She shot career highs from the field (49.3%) and from beyond the arc (40.7%) to add in team highs in scoring, assists and steals.
The other two first-team selections are from the Big 6.
Moline senior Bralee Trice finished out her career with season averages of 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, with both marks leading the team. She reached 1,000 career points in a game against Alleman this season.
Brooklynn Larson, a senior from Rock Island, concluded the season with 13.5 points and 2.5 steals per game. Larson led the Rocks in 3-point field goal percentage at a 39.6% clip.