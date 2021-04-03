Ludwig, Veach pace Quad-Cities All-Metro girls basketball teams

Taylor Veach was a consensus first-team all-state girls basketball player for Central DeWitt. Kammie Ludwig propelled Geneseo to an unofficial Western Big 6 title.

In a year of cancellations, postponements and mystery, the two juniors showed out on their respective sides of the river.

Veach and Ludwig captain this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro team as the only two non-seniors on the first team.

An Illinois State recruit, Veach ignited the Sabers to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament for the first time in a decade by leading them in scoring (19.1 points per game), rebounding (6.1) and field goal percentage (44.0%) in her first year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

She surpassed 1,000 career points in the Sabers' regional semifinal game against Washington.

Ludwig led the Maple Leafs in scoring with 21.2 points per game and contributed 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game as well.

The Western Big Six first team honoree reached 1,000 points at home against United Township and has 1,090 career points through three seasons with the Maple Leafs.