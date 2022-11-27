MAC girls basketball capsules

Assumption

Coach: Jake Timm, 3rd season

Last year: 15-10, 10-8 MAC (5th), 3A state quarterfinalist

Impact players: Ava Schubert, 6-1, sr. (13 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 1.7 bpg.); Maddy Nigey, 5-9, jr. (8 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 1.2 spg.); Jessie Wardlow, 5-5, sr. (3.4 ppg., 1.4 apg., 1.4 spg.)

Fresh faces: Addy Voss, 5-6, fr.; Ella Curoe, 5-5, fr.

Overview: Assumption begins the season ranked third in Class 3A after bringing back four of its top five scorers from a season ago. The Knights already have been tested in the opening week, losing games to 3A fifth-ranked Benton Community and 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier. Timm’s team was among the best in the conference defensively a year ago, but its offense needs to make a substantial leap to challenge for a league title. If Assumption can get consistent scoring from perimeter, it’ll take some of the burden off Schubert.

Bettendorf

Coach: Brian Tritt, 7th season

Last year: 15-8, 12-6 (3rd)

Impact players: Lillie Petersen, 6-0, sr. (15.3 ppg., 12 rpg., 2.4 spg.); Faith Furness, 5-6, sr. (7.4 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 2.7 apg.); Hattie Aanestad, 5-8, sr. (14.3 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 1.7 apg.)

Fresh faces: Alivia Carr, 5-10, so.; Mira Horner, 5-4, so.; Kayla Fountain, 5-6, sr.

Overview: The Bulldogs return three starters, including Aanestad who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game a year ago. Tritt said Aanestad has put in a considerable amount of work in the past 12 months to be in a position to play. Bettendorf has seven players returning who saw varsity minutes a year ago. Petersen was just one of two players in the conference to average a double-double. Fountain, a North Scott transfer, buried three 3-pionters in the season opener at Linn-Mar and gives the Bulldogs a perimeter threat.

Central DeWitt

Coach: Ron O’Brien, 1st season

Last year: 19-5, 14-4 (2nd), 4A state quarterfinalist

Impact players: Lauren Walker, 5-8, so. (9.3 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 37% 3s); EmmaGrace Hartman, 5-8, sr. (3 ppg., 3.2 rpg.); Reagan Hofer, 5-10, sr. (3.3 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 1.5 apg.)

Fresh faces: Kinley Birt, 5-8, fr.; Ava Putman, 5-7, fr.; Isabelle Pierce, 5-8, jr.

Overview: After Justin Shiltz resigned several months ago, O’Brien stepped in as head coach in late September. The Sabers graduated two all-staters and four-year stalwarts Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach along with rim protector Kylee DeVore. Walker played well in the state tournament a year ago and will have a significant role as will Hofer, who was in a reserve role last season. “We’re going to have some limitations with our height, so we’ll need to take advantage of our quickness to offset some of the differences,” O’Brien said.

Clinton

Coach: Cathy Marx, 4th season

Last year: 1-22, 1-17 (T9th)

Impact players: Emma Reissen, jr., F (7.7 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 1.3 spg.); Veronica Ramirez, sr., F (4.8 ppg., 8 rpg., 1.7 spg.); Kanijah Angel, jr., G (7.5 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 2 spg.)

Fresh faces: Alex Tucker, jr., G; Carryn Sattler, fr., F; Natalie Davenport, jr., G

Overview: Clinton has 15 girls in its entire basketball program — one senior, nine juniors and five freshmen. “I have had the opportunity to work with 10 of these girls,” Marx said. Led by Angel, an all-state sprinter in track, the River Queens have good quickness. A lack of size could cause Clinton some trouble on the glass. Clinton has averaged more than 20 turnovers a game each of the past three seasons, a number that needs to decrease to give itself a chance to be more competitive. Ramirez was the MAC’s third-leading rebounder last year.

Davenport Central

Coach: Amara Burrage, 2nd season

Last year: 11-11, 9-9 (7th)

Impact players: Addisen Ford, 6-1, sr. (6.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 1.1 bpg.); Asia Pegues-Jarrett, 5-11, sr. (2.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Lamyah Watson, 5-8, so.; Ellie Linehan, 6-0, so.; Baylee Parker, 5-10, so.

Overview: Burrage had a relatively veteran team in her first season, but Central will have more youth on the court in her second year. The Blue Devils graduated their top two scorers in Aniah Smith and Adriauna Mayfield, who accounted for about 50% of the team’s offense. Central has five sophomores among its 16 varsity players. Ford, a Drake University soccer signee, and Pegues-Jarrett are the only two seniors who have played significant varsity minutes.

Davenport North

Coach: Paul Rucker, 4th season

Last year: 12-11, 10-8 (T5th)

Impact players: Journey Houston, 5-11, so. (20.9 ppg., 10.6 rpg., 2.5 apg.); Divine Bourrage, 6-0, so. (9.9 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 3.9 apg.); Kyra Taylor, 5-10, jr. (7.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg.); Mariah Thompson, 5-4, sr. (7 ppg., team-high 28 3s)

Fresh faces: Alyvia McCorkle, 5-6, fr.; Damia Clark, 5-6, so.; Maya Arnold, 5-8, so.

Overview: Class 5A 12th-ranked North has seven freshmen and sophomores among its 12-player roster, but there is plenty of varsity minutes returning with Houston, Bourrage, Taylor and Thompson. Houston and Bourrage, both considered Top 100 players nationally in the 2025 class, have multiple Division I offers, and McCorkle is a talented newcomer who will provide scoring punch on the perimeter. Rucker said his team will want to push the tempo on both ends of the floor. North had 22 steals in its season opener versus Cedar Rapids Washington.

Davenport West

Coach: Brandon Krusey, 2nd season

Last year: 2-20, 1-17 (T9th)

Impact players: Elizabeth Paustian, 5-10, jr. (6.7 ppg., 3.2 rpg.); Hannah Mitchell, 5-7, jr. (3 ppg., 2.3 rpg.); Madeline White, 5-7, sr. (4.3 ppg., 4.1 rpg.); Sydney Westerhof, 6-0, jr. (4.6 ppg., 5.0 rpg., 1.5 bpg.)

Fresh faces: Ellie Holdorf, 5-7, so.

Overview: West registered only about 26.5 points per game last season, but it returns about everyone who contributed toward that total. Krusey said the next step for his program is closing the gap against the teams in the middle of the conference pack. Paustian is expected to take on an expanded scoring role for the Falcons. “The program still has a long way to develop, but we have added numbers at all levels,” Krusey said. Ball security will be important for the Falcons, who averaged 24 turnovers a game last season.

Muscatine

Coach: Addy Westercamp, 1st season

Last year: 5-17, 4-14 (8th)

Impact players: Jazzy Jones, 5-5, sr. (6.5 ppg., 4.3 rpg.); Avery Schroeder, 5-6, jr. (2.9 ppg., 1.3 rpg., 1 apg.)

Fresh faces: Ella Maynard, 5-11, fr.; Ysabel Lerma, 5-4, jr.; Macy Reno, 5-6, so.; Elsie Lewis, 5-5, so.

Overview: Westercamp is Muscatine’s third coach in three seasons and she inherits a team without much experience. Jones, tied for the team lead in scoring a year ago, is the top returner. She had a team-high eight points in the opener Tuesday. “This team works as one unit rather than separate individuals on the floor,” Westercamp said. “Where one might lack another player will step up. That is the best part about this team; they understand their roles and want to see everyone succeed.” Muscatine has nine freshmen in the program.

North Scott

Coach: Devvin Davis, 2nd season

Last year: 14-9, 12-6 (T3rd)

Impact players: Lauren Golinghorst, 5-11, sr. (14 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 1.5 apg.); Hattie Hagedorn, 5-7, sr. (8.3 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 2.9 apg.); Cora O’Neill, 5-9, sr. (8.7 ppg., 3.4 rpg.); Lexi Ward, 5-7, sr. (3.3 ppg., 2.4 rpg.); Bailey Boddicker, 5-7, sr. (4.2 ppg., 1.3 apg.)

Fresh faces: Makayla Farnum, 5-11, jr.; McKinley Toohey, 5-4, jr.

Overview: The Lancers didn’t have a senior on last year’s team, and they welcome Farnum back after she missed all of 2021-22 with a knee injury. “It allows others to get back to their ‘regular’ roles,” Davis said. North Scott begins the season ranked fifth in 4A and most of its offense will run through the trio of Golinghorst, Hagedorn and Farnum. Ward is the team’s top defender and Sydney Skarich is arguably the squad’s best offensive rebounder. “Our biggest strength is our ability to push the floor in transition, and turn our defense into our offense,” Davis said.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jennifer Goetz, 12th season

Last year: 22-3, 17-1 (1st), 5A state semifinalist

Impact players: Halle Vice, 6-1, sr. (19.9 ppg., 6.6 rpg., 3.2 spg.); Jessie Clemons, 5-8, jr. (8.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 4.2 spg.); Reagan Pagniano, 5-5, so. (6.8 ppg., 3.1 apg.); Addy Maurer, 5-11, so. (3.5 ppg., 3 rpg.)

Fresh faces: Quinn Vice, 6-2, so.; Hailey Asselin, 5-10, so.; Isabelle Kremer, 6-1, fr.

Overview: The 5A fourth-ranked Spartans return four players who logged substantial minutes from one of the best seasons in program history. Halle Vice is the reigning MAC player of the year and a Marquette University signee. PV was the MAC’s best defensive team a year ago (37.3 ppg. allowed and 16 spg.) and should create havoc again with its size and length. The Spartans have five players listed between 5-foot-10 and 6-2 expected to contribute. “We have a talented group, but we have to focus on the here and now,” Goetz said.

— Compiled by Matt Coss