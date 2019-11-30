MAC girls basketball capsules

Skinny: There's plenty of talent for Rucker in his first season as North lost just one senior from last year's team. Rucker likes his team's athleticism and size, which could help the team acclimate to a new system. Early returns are good as North beat No. 13 Cedar Rapids Washington 61-60 in the opener.

From the coach: "We're going to play extremely hard. I want us to have fun because sometimes when you get into competitive sports you forget it is a game. We're here to win, but the thing is, you've got to enjoy what you're doing or it becomes hard ... and then be a great teammate. Be someone that is hard to play against but you really want to play with. If we do those three things, I think we're going to have great success."