Bettendorf
Coach: Brian Tritt, third season
Last year: 17-6, 13-5 (3rd)
Impact players: Kylie Wroblewski, 6-2, sr. (13.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg., 60.0 3pt percentage); Allie Brownson 5-11, sr. (4.1 ppg., 1.0 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Kaalyn Petersen, 6-1, jr.; Maggie Erpelding, 5-6, jr.
Skinny: Wroblewski is the only returning starter for the Bulldogs and is the top returning scorer in the MAC from last season. There are several contributors from last year who can step into their new roles. Tritt likes his team's depth more than in years past, and it was evident in the team's season-opening four-overtime win over Linn-Mar when four players scored in double figures.
Burlington
Coach: DeeDee Warner, fourth season
Last year: 7-16, 4-14 (8th)
Impact players: Angel Baylark, 5-10, jr. (3.9 ppg., 6.3 rpg.); Kayla Glasgow, 5-6, sr. (3.0 ppg.)
Fresh faces: Callie Anderson, 5-8, sr.; Marquitta Murphy-Davis, so.
Skinny: Warner likes the quickness of her team this year, especially at the guard position. Baylark is the only returning starter from last year's team, but Warner likes the steps she took in the summer and thinks she'll be provide a solid post presence for the Grayhounds in their final season in the conference.
Clinton
Coach: Stacy Clark, first season
Last year: 5-17, 5-13 (7th)
Impact players: Molly Chapman, 5-8, sr. (5.4 ppg., 4.2 rpg.); Megan Gandrup, 5-6, sr. (9.2 ppg., 3.0 apg.)
Fresh faces: Molly Shannon, 5-10, so.; Makenzie Cooley, 5-10, so.
Skinny: The River Queens have a good mix of youth and experience, with four seniors and five sophomores on the roster. Clark opened up her coaching debut with a win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson, in which three players scored in double figures. Clinton trailed by nine points in that game but fought back to win, a good sign moving forward.
Davenport Assumption
Coach: Katelyn McNamara, third season
Last year: 16-9, 12-6 (4th)
Impact players: Allie Timmons, 6-2, sr. (5.5 ppg., 48.1 FG percentage, 0.64 bpg.); Lauren Herrig, 5-9, sr. (4.0 ppg., 1.4 spg.)
Fresh faces: Katie Anderson, 5-5, so.; Olivia Wardlow, 5-6, so.
Skinny: The Knights lost all five starters from their state-qualifying team and are young, with just two seniors. However, McNamara likes her team's athleticism more than in years past, which will help out, especially on the defensive side, as evidenced by its 13 steals in a season-opening loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Davenport Central
Coach: Rita Jett, fourth season
Last year: 3-19, 3-15 (9th)
Impact players: McKenna Moore, 5-9, sr. (6.5 ppg., 2.9 rpg.); Acorianna Lard, 5-8, so. (6.7 ppg., 0.9 bpg., 1.4 spg.)
Fresh faces: Sydney George, 5-6, so.; Audriana Mayfield, 5-7, fr.
Skinny: A young Central team looks to continue to grow this season as the Blue Devils have improved every season under Jett. The Blue Devils have just two seniors and six sophomores on the roster, but Jett likes the talent that is present among the youth and thinks her team is poised to surprise in some games this season.
Davenport North
Coach: Matt Hoeppner, second season
Last year: 13-10, 11-7 (5th)
Impact players: Camry Dillie, 5-6, jr. (10.5 ppg., 2.2 apg., 2.2 spg.); Reese Ranum, 5-10, sr. (6.1 ppg., 3.9 apg.)
Fresh faces: Bella Sims, 5-4, so.; Anne Awour, 6-5, jr.
Skinny: The Wildcats have to replace two four-year starters and only have one senior, but there's plenty of young talent on the roster. Transfers Sims and Awour will provide a spark after being all-Western Big Six selections last season. Hoeppner believes the key for the team will be its defense as the young players settle in on offense.
Davenport West
Coach: Pat Finn, first season
Last year: 0-22, 0-18 (10th)
Impact players: Madison Schlotfeldt, 5-5, sr. (3.6 ppg., 1.1 rpg.); Grace Thalacker, 6-1, jr. (1.4 ppg., 2.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Lauren Oostendorp, sr.; Brooke Hildebrandt, sr.
Skinny: There's still a lot of work to be done to rebuild the Falcons, who averaged just 12.3 points per game last season. Finn is in his first full season after taking over late last year, but he's excited about the enthusiasm from the girls in the program, despite the recent struggles. Despite losing the season opener to Dubuque Senior, the Falcons scored more points in that game (26) than they did in any game last season.
Muscatine
Coach: Susan Orvis, 10th season
Last year: 9-13, 8-10 (6th)
Impact players: Alicia Garcia, 6-0, so. (10.2 ppg., 5.2 rpg.); Macey Rogers, 5-9, sr. (9.9 ppg., 2.6 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Emily Woepking, 5-6, jr.; Kayla Scholz, 6-1, sr.
Skinny: There's plenty of potential for the Muskies this year. Garcia committed to UNI this fall, and Rogers is back after tearing her ACL last season. However, Muscatine is still young, with six sophomores on its varsity roster. Orvis likes this team's size and interchangeability at certain positions, which should allow the Muskies to open up their system on both sides of the ball.
North Scott
Coach: TJ Case, sixth season
Last year: 20-3, 17-1 (T1st)
Impact players: Grace Boffeli, 6-2, jr. (12.4 ppg., 8.9 rpg.); Presley Case, 5-4, jr. (12.0 ppg., 4,2 apg.); Rylie Rucker, 5-7, sr. (10.8 ppg., 2.7 spg.)
Fresh faces: Adriane Latham, 6-0, jr.; Samantha Scott, 5-9, so.
Skinny: The Lancers are picked to win the conference, and it's not hard to see why. Coach Case returns three starters from the team's 2017 state championship and has his top six scorers from last year back on the Class 4A second-ranked squad. Boffeli and Case combined for 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in the team's 66-42 season-opening win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jennifer Goetz, eighth season
Last year: 21-2, 17-1 (T1st)
Impact players: Carli Spelhaug, 5-9, sr. (10.1 ppg., 3.9 apg.); Adrea Arthofer, 5-8, sr. (2.7 ppg., 4.0 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Macy Beinborn, 5-10, sr.; Mallory Lefever, 5-5, sr.
Skinny: Goetz feels like this team is in a bit of a rebuilding mode, but the rest of the coaches don't agree, picking the Spartans to finish second in the conference. PV recorded nearly 17 steals per game and allowed the fewest points of any Class 5A team last year (32.9 ppg.). The Spartans opened up the season with a 52-39 win over Linn-Mar on Saturday.
— Bobby Metcalf