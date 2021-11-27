MAC girls basketball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Jake Timm, 2nd season
Last year: 8-12, 5-9 MAC
Impact players: A.J. Schubert, 6-1, jr. (12.5 ppg., 6.9 rpg., 51% FGs); Dawsen Dorsey, 5-9, sr. (6.9 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 3.1 apg.); Maddy Nigey, 5-7, so. (2.6 ppg., 2.4 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Jessie Wardlow, 5-3, jr.; Annika Kotula, 5-9, jr.; Dru Dorsey, 5-9, fr.
Overview: Assumption returns two starters from last year's Class 3A state tournament team in Schubert and Dawsen Dorsey. While the Knights should be formidable inside and on the defensive end, Timm said it is imperative for his squad to have some players from last year's junior varsity team fill key spots this winter. Perimeter scoring is a concern as Assumption shot 26% from 3 last year and was 8 of 45 from the field in a season-opening loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Bettendorf
Coach: Brian Tritt, 6th season
Last year: 10-4, 9-3
Impact players: Faith Furness, 5-6, jr. (8.3 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 76% FTs); Hattie Aanestad, 5-8, jr. (13.3 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 1.9 spg.); Lillie Petersen, 6-0, jr. (5.4 ppg., 5.9 rpg.); Izzy Appel, 5-9, sr. (7.2 ppg., 4.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Adriana McGee, 5-5, so.; Alivia Carr, 5-10, fr.; Lucy Aanestad, 5-6, fr.
Overview: After a disjointed start to last year because of COVID-19, Tritt's crew won six of its final seven games. The Bulldogs have four starters and their top five scorers back from that club including senior Kate McAleer. While the starting unit is experienced with three juniors and two seniors, the bench is heavy on underclassmen. Furness and Hattie Aanestead combined for 38 points in the opener against Linn-Mar and Petersen hauled in 13 rebounds.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Justin Shiltz, 1st season
Last year: 16-3, 10-2
Impact players: Taylor Veach, 5-11, sr. (19.1 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 77.5% FTs); Allie Meadows, 5-8, sr. (15.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 2.9 apg.); Natalie Butler, 5-4, sr. (4.1 ppg., 2.1 rpg.); EmmaGrace Hartman, 5-8, jr. (4.2 ppg., 1.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Kylee DeVore, 6-4, sr.; Hannah Palzkill, 5-10, sr.; Lauren Walker, 5-8, fr.
Overview: Powered by two four-year starters — Veach (Illinois State signee) and Meadows (Western Illinois recruit) — the Sabers are the preseason MAC favorite by the coaches. Coming off its first state trip in a decade last year, Central DeWitt has a new coach and more size. DeVore transferred in from Davenport West and should provide rebounding and a shot blocking presence. Palzkill will help the frontcourt, too, after missing last season with a knee injury.
Clinton
Coach: Cathy Marx, 3rd season
Last year: 0-17, 0-14
Impact players: Jamie Greenwalt, 5-7, sr. (3.8 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 1.2 spg.)
Fresh faces: Kanijah Angel, 5-7, so.; Emma Riessen, 5-9, so.; Ali House, 5-8, sr.; Veronica Ramirez, 5-9, jr.
Overview: The River Queens have two girls back who started in last year's postseason game in Greenwalt and Riessen, along with a couple others who saw time off the bench. Makenzie Cooley (11.5 rpg.) and Elle Davis (7 ppg.) were big graduation losses. Marx said her team's young talent and ability to play fast should put Clinton in position to collect a few wins this season. For that to happen, the offense must improve upon its 24% shooting from 2020-21.
Davenport Central
Coach: Amara Burrage, 1st season
Last year: 6-8, 5-7
Impact players: Bria Clark, 5-8, sr. (9.3 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 47% FGs); Adriauna Mayfield, 5-7, sr. (11.0 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 2.8 bpg.); Aniah Smith, 5-2, sr. (7.7 ppg., 2.1 rpg.), Noelle Smith, 5-9, sr. (3.7 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Addisen Ford, 5-11, jr.; Asia Pegues-Jarrett, 5-7, jr.
Overview: Burrage is in her first season at Central and first time coaching at the high school level after working at Des Moines Area Community College. Central welcomes back three of its top four scorers from a season ago. In a season-opening three-point loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Mayfield, Clark and Noelle Smith combined for 47 of the team's 58 points. Depth is a question for Burrage's squad as it played only seven players in the season opener.
Davenport North
Coach: Paul Rucker, 3rd season
Last year: 11-2, 9-1
Impact player: Kyra Taylor, 5-9, so. (8.3 ppg., 4.8 rpg., 47.5 FGs)
Fresh faces: Journey Houston, 5-10, fr.; Divine Bourrage, 5-10, fr.; Mariah Thompson, 5-3, jr.; Layla Muhammad, 5-4, sr.
Overview: North has gone 18-5 and 11-2 in Rucker's first two seasons. Even though the Wildcats are young (two freshmen and one sophomore in starting lineup), they have a roster capable of contending for a MAC title. Houston and Bourrage already have Division I schools showing interest, and Thompson gives them a threat on the perimeter. Taylor and Muhammad bring experience. North lost by just two to 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington in its season opener.
Davenport West
Coach: Brandon Krusey, 1st season
Last year: 2-12, 1-9
Impact players: Kaitlyn Powell, 5-10, sr. (14.1 ppg., 3.6 rpg.); Grace Schneiderman, 5-4, sr. (1.0 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 2.0 apg.)
Fresh faces: Hannah Mitchell, 5-4, so.; Elizabeth Paustian, 5-6, so.
Overview: Powell accounted for nearly half of West's 32 points per game last season. She has scored 535 career points in the past three seasons for the Falcons. Krusey, the school's football coach, takes over girls basketball duties as well. While the Falcons lack varsity experience outside of Powell and Schneiderman, Krusey has been pleased with the work ethic. A big key for West will be cutting down on the 21.5 turnovers per game.
Muscatine
Coach: John McBride, 1st season
Last year: 9-9, 8-7
Impact player: Grace Bode, 5-7, sr. (5.7 ppg., 2.9 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Karly Ricketts, 5-4, sr.; Ashlyn McGinnis, 5-7, sr.; Jazmeriah Jones, 5-8, jr.
Overview: After Susan Orvis led the Muskies for a dozen years, McBride has taken over and inherits a roster with little varsity experience. Muscatine has four new starters and returns only 21 points from last year excluding Bode. The Muskies don't possess much height, but McBride believes his team can create problems for opponents with their defense. They held Cedar Rapids Prairie to 36 points and 25% shooting in a season-opening win.
North Scott
Coach: Devvin Davis, 1st season
Last year: 16-3, 8-2
Impact players: Hattie Hagedorn, 5-7, jr. (7.4 ppg., 3.1 rpg., 2.2 apg., 50% 3s); Lauren Golinghorst, 5-11, jr. (4.4 ppg., 3.2 rpg.); Lexi Ward, 5-7, jr. (3.2 ppg., 2.1 rpg.); Makayla Farnum, 5-10, so. (7.8 ppg., 4.7 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Cora O'Neill, 5-9, jr.; Kayla Fountain, 5-6, jr.; Bailey Boddicker, 5-7, jr.
Overview: Coming off a state semifinal trip, the Lancers lost their top two scorers to graduation, have no seniors and Farnum is working her way back from an ACL injury. Still, North Scott has a deep junior class which combined for 52 of the team's 56 points in Tuesday's win over Iowa City Liberty. Davis, elevated to head coach in the offseason, said her team could field various starting lineups and see different players emerge throughout the season.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jennifer Goetz, 11th season
Last year: 10-9, 7-7
Impact players: Halle Vice, 6-1, jr. (12.8 ppg., 2.2 rpg., 2.8 spg., team-high 35 3s); Addie Kerkhoff, 5-8, sr. (7.6 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 73% FTs); Jessie Clemons, 5-8, so. (6.8 ppg., 3.1 spg.)
Fresh faces: Mattie Moats-Carr, 5-4, sr.; Megan Schiltz, 6-1, sr.
Overview: In the Class 5A state rankings to start the season, Goetz said PV has plenty to be excited about going into the season. It has three of its top four scorers back, good athleticism and length along with a talented freshman class. Goetz has four of those freshmen on her varsity roster to start the year in Quinn Vice, Addy Maurer, Kaylee Mowen and Reagan Pagniano. Improved offensive consistency is key for Spartans to challenge for a MAC title.
— Compiled by Matt Coss