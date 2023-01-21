Maquoketa paints near-perfect picture in win over Wilton 70-46

Maquoketa offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Wilton during this 70-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 10, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Maquoketa took on Clinton on January 14 at Maquoketa High School. For more, click here.
