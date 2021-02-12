Maroon girls fall just short of first win

The Moline girls’ basketball team was hoping to get its 2021 season on track in its first home contest of the year against Galesburg on Friday night at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons came within one shot of pulling it off.
The Western Big 6 matchup was a game of streaks, and the Silver Streaks capitalized on hot outside shooting and a dominant second quarter to beat Moline 45-43.
“We fought hard and had an excellent fourth quarter, but it was just too big of a mountain to climb for our girls in the end,” said Moline coach Randy Weibel. “In our conference, every possession matters, and we are getting there, but we have to get better at protecting the ball and converting when we have opportunities under the basket.”
Moline started well, leading Galesburg by 8 at the end of the first quarter, 18-10, but couldn’t buy a basket in the second period as the Silver Streaks outscored the Maroons 19-2 behind the outside shooting of senior Lily Hudgins and the inside dominance of senior Lauren Livingston.
Galesburg kept the pressure on Moline in the third quarter with eight points from Hudgins, and led 41-27 at the end of the period.
A much different Maroon team hit the floor for the fourth quarter, with superb defensive pressure all over the court helping Moline get within two points at 45-43 with under a minute to play.
A last-second shot fell short, however, and the Silver Streaks held on for the win.
The Maroon charge in the fourth featured outstanding effort on both ends from junior Kadence Tatum with 7 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals in the quarter.
“Kadence and Bralee Trice worked well together and really were able to apply pressure in the fourth quarter, and our entire team played with a great deal of energy,” said Weibel. “Even though we didn’t get the victory, we have some positives to build on going forward.
Galesburg coach Evan Massey, whose team move to 5-0 with the victory, was pleased with his players' grit and determination to hang on in a tough conference battle. “Our post players started slow, but were able to come on strong in the second and third quarters, and Lily Hudgins hit some big shots for us when we needed them.”
Galesburg was paced in the game by Hudgins with 16 points, 3 assists and 2 steals, junior Isabella Smith with 10 points and 3 rebounds, and Livingston with 9 points and 5 rebounds.
The Maroons were led by Tatum with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals, junior Nadi McDowell-Nunn with 8 points and 3 rebounds, and senior Bralee Trice with 6 points and 8 rebounds.
Galesburg improves on the season to 5-0, 2-0 in the Western Big 6, and Moline falls to 0-4, 0-2 in the conference.