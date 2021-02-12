Maroon girls fall just short of first win

The Moline girls’ basketball team was hoping to get its 2021 season on track in its first home contest of the year against Galesburg on Friday night at Wharton Field House.

The Maroons came within one shot of pulling it off.

The Western Big 6 matchup was a game of streaks, and the Silver Streaks capitalized on hot outside shooting and a dominant second quarter to beat Moline 45-43.

“We fought hard and had an excellent fourth quarter, but it was just too big of a mountain to climb for our girls in the end,” said Moline coach Randy Weibel. “In our conference, every possession matters, and we are getting there, but we have to get better at protecting the ball and converting when we have opportunities under the basket.”

Moline started well, leading Galesburg by 8 at the end of the first quarter, 18-10, but couldn’t buy a basket in the second period as the Silver Streaks outscored the Maroons 19-2 behind the outside shooting of senior Lily Hudgins and the inside dominance of senior Lauren Livingston.

Galesburg kept the pressure on Moline in the third quarter with eight points from Hudgins, and led 41-27 at the end of the period.