Maroons roar past Panthers in second half

It is a big deal when one team has two players with a double-double in a basketball game. When two players nearly do it in a half, that is really something.

After a miserable first half, the Moline girls got it rolling in the second half behind Bralee Trice and Cierra McNamee to outscore United Township 48-26 in the second half to turn a 23-15 halftime deficit into a 63-49 Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball victory on Thursday.

Trice scored 17 of her 21 points and grabbed nine of her 12 rebounds in the second half as McNamee tallied 13 of her 18 points and grabbed nine of her 13 rebounds in the final 16 minutes of play.

"At halftime I just told the girls we have to be tougher and get to the rim," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "I thought we were scared to get to the middle in the first half and we attacked the basket in the second half.

"We thought we had a mismatch inside with C.C. and Bralee. We didn't use that in the first half, but they sure took over in the second half."

The Maroons (19-7, 7-3 WB6) also turned up their pressure in the second half, in large part because they were able to get it set up after baskets. In the first half, Moline turned the ball over 13 times and had just five made baskets.