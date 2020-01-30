Maroons roar past Panthers in second half

It is a big deal when one team has two players with a double-double in a basketball game. When two players nearly do it in a half, that is really something.
After a miserable first half, the Moline girls got it rolling in the second half behind Bralee Trice and Cierra McNamee to outscore United Township 48-26 in the second half to turn a 23-15 halftime deficit into a 63-49 Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball victory on Thursday.
Trice scored 17 of her 21 points and grabbed nine of her 12 rebounds in the second half as McNamee tallied 13 of her 18 points and grabbed nine of her 13 rebounds in the final 16 minutes of play.
"At halftime I just told the girls we have to be tougher and get to the rim," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "I thought we were scared to get to the middle in the first half and we attacked the basket in the second half.
"We thought we had a mismatch inside with C.C. and Bralee. We didn't use that in the first half, but they sure took over in the second half."
The Maroons (19-7, 7-3 WB6) also turned up their pressure in the second half, in large part because they were able to get it set up after baskets. In the first half, Moline turned the ball over 13 times and had just five made baskets.
"Foul trouble on (McNamee) and our inability to score in the first half kept us from getting the press going," Sant Amour said.
Added Trice, "We didn't have much going on in the first half, but we got some momentum early in the third quarter and that helped the pressure start turning them over."
The Maroons scored eight points in the first minute of the second half to tie the game at 23. From there, the pressure forced 10 UT turnovers in the third quarter and Moline outscored the Panthers 28-12 in that frame.
"I thought we played four hard quarters," said UT coach Carie Walker after her club dropped to 8-18, 2-8. "We got in some foul trouble with Jade (Hunter) and we couldn't handle McNamee inside. We also missed way too many layups in the third and fourth quarters that hurt us."
McNamee dominated in the paint in that third quarter, scoring eight points inside.
"We just had to step it up after the first half," McNamee said. "We came out and revved it up. I hated sitting so much in the first half but I had to stop jumping into their shooters inside. I started staying straight up and kept myself in the game."
Sant Amour also changed her defense in the second half, playing a box-and-1 on Jasmine Bell with Caroline Hazen and Kelsi Curtis sharing the chores of slowing down the explosive Bell, who leads the league in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Bell did finish with 23 points, but she had just one shot in that 28-12 third quarter.
"UT is pretty tough, much better than their record shows," Sant Amour said. "Bell is really good and Caroline and Kelsi really were good against her."
Sant Amour also liked that Curtis, Hazen and Whitney Turner combined for 24 points and nine rebounds to aid Trice and McNamee.
"We want them to be aggressive on offense and they did that," Sant Amour said. "I believe in them and they just need to believe in themselves."