Maroons start fast, but Joliet West rallies for a regional title

Having to wait 24 hours to play for a regional championship almost was worth it for the Moline girls' basketball team.

Scoring the first nine points in Friday's IHSA Class 4A United Township Regional title game, the Maroons led by as much as 11 in a strong first half against top-seeded Joliet West.

But once the second half got underway, the Tigers turned the tables on the fourth-seeded Maroons. Using a dominant performance on the boards, Joliet West went up by eight going into the fourth quarter, then held off a final Moline rally to prevail 55-51 at the Panther Den in East Moline.

"We had a great first half. We expended a lot of energy and were able to stay out of foul trouble for the most part," said Moline coach Adrian Ritchie, whose 18-15 club fell just short of the program's first regional title since 2014.

"Then (West) got off and their No. 0 (junior point guard Lisa Thompson) started getting to her spots. Once she started doing that, it was pretty much game over."

Before leaving the game with a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter, Thompson helped spark the turnaround by the Tigers (26-3), scoring 12 of her team-high 20 points in the second half.

In the third quarter, Thompson had eight points and sophomore forward Maziah Shelton (14 points, 16 rebounds) added six as West turned a seven-point halftime deficit into a 41-33 lead going into the fourth, outscoring Moline 21-6 in the third.

"It couldn't have been any tougher," said West coach John Placher. "Moline plays tough and hard. They came out in their diamond-and-one, and we'd practiced all year for box-and-one and triangle-and-two. We didn't have an answer for diamond-and-one."

The Maroons' defensive efforts, combined with strong first-half offensive efforts from senior Paige Melton and junior Sam Veto, enabled Moline to open the game with a 9-0 run, taking a 14-7 lead after one and a 27-20 lead at halftime.

Melton scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half and also finished with five rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds. Veto had eight first-half points as she finished with a double-double of 10 points and 15 boards.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we had a lot of faith and hope," said Veto. "We played as a team and had a positive mindset. That was the best thing."

However, the Tigers not only figured a way to break through against the Maroons' diamond-and-one defense, they dominated on the glass by outrebounding Moline 48-28.

Along with Shelton's double-double, Thompson added nine boards to go with her 20 points, with Caiside Snapp and Destiny McNair each adding six rebounds.

"We rebounded well in the first half," said Veto, "but once fatigue hit us, it went downhill from there."

Still, the Maroons had one more run left in them once the fourth quarter got underway.

Senior Bella Smith led the charge for Moline, scoring 10 of her team-high 18 points in the final eight minutes. Her bucket with 3:54 remaining got the Maroons within one at 44-43, and she was fouled on the play.

However, her free throw was no good, and West responded by rattling off seven straight points to take a 51-43 lead with just over a minute left.

"She (Thompson) was awesome, and we kind of let our defense and rebounding go," said Smith. "It's sad, but altogether we played amazing."

Even though the Maroons lose six seniors — including starters Melton, Smith, Caroline Hazen and Kadence Tatum — Smith believes next year's club will be the one to lift that plaque that eluded them Friday night.

"We've got a lot of good girls coming up that'll give us a huge boost," she said. "They'll get it next year."

