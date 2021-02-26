Maroons use fast start to cruise past Panthers

Moline relied on tough defensive pressure and efficient play on the offensive end to overpower United Township on Friday night at Wharton Field House in Western Big 6 girls’ basketball action.
Moline never trailed from the opening whistle to the final buzzer in beating the Panthers 66-43.
Coach Randy Weibel’s squad has found its footing after a slow start to the season and sits at 5-4 overall, and 5-2 in the WB6. United Township picked up its first victory of the season on Thursday evening at Alleman, but with the loss fell to 1-8, and 1-7 in the conference.
“We’ve been playing strong team basketball as of late, and the keys for us are to control the boards, play aggressively on defense and let the offense follow,” Weibel said after the game. “We also were able to mount a balanced scoring attack against UT, and getting multiple players involved on offense is also a big factor for us.”
The Maroons ran out to an early 9-2 lead, and continued the impressive offensive display en route to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.
The Moline trademark of using defensive intensity to create easy scores was able to dominate for minutes at a time in the second period of play, led by senior standout Bralee Trice, who contributed 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the first half as Moline built a 39-16 halftime lead.
“Bralee has been playing very well for us on both ends of the court, and her senior leadership was on full display, especially in the first half when we were able to build a sizable lead,” Weibel said. “But in addition to Bralee, we received contributions from our starters and several players off the bench, Nadi McDowell-Nunn was exceptional coming off the bench for us.”
UT coach Carie Walker challenged her players at halftime to bring more intensity to the floor, and the Panthers proved to be up to the challenge, erupting on a 14-2 run to open the second half. Senior Jade Hunter was the driving force for United Township, scoring 10 points during the run.
“Jade is just so much fun to coach, she hustles on every single possession, she is not afraid of physical contact, and she has developed into an excellent overall player,” Walker said. “We know how tough Moline is, and we knew we had a mountain to climb, but our players put together an excellent streak that will help our young players understand what they are capable of.”
Coach Weibel called a key timeout midway through the third period, and the Maroons responded by regaining the momentum, building the lead back to 20 heading into the fourth.
“We were able to get the defensive stops we needed late in the third, and the solid all-around effort from up and down our lineup has us in a position to finish the season on a positive note,” said Weibel. “UT is a young team, and Carrie has them playing solid, aggressive basketball, and the improvement is evident.”
Moline was led by Trice with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. McDowell-Nunn added 10 points and 4 boards, and sophomore Paige Melton contributed 9 points and 4 rebounds.
UT’s Hunter was all over the floor for the Panthers, leading her team with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Freshman Lorena Awou added 6 points and 5 rebounds, and freshman DeNaijah Cartwright’s aggressive play off the bench led to 8 points and 2 rebounds.