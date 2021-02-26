Maroons use fast start to cruise past Panthers

“Bralee has been playing very well for us on both ends of the court, and her senior leadership was on full display, especially in the first half when we were able to build a sizable lead,” Weibel said. “But in addition to Bralee, we received contributions from our starters and several players off the bench, Nadi McDowell-Nunn was exceptional coming off the bench for us.”

UT coach Carie Walker challenged her players at halftime to bring more intensity to the floor, and the Panthers proved to be up to the challenge, erupting on a 14-2 run to open the second half. Senior Jade Hunter was the driving force for United Township, scoring 10 points during the run.

“Jade is just so much fun to coach, she hustles on every single possession, she is not afraid of physical contact, and she has developed into an excellent overall player,” Walker said. “We know how tough Moline is, and we knew we had a mountain to climb, but our players put together an excellent streak that will help our young players understand what they are capable of.”

Coach Weibel called a key timeout midway through the third period, and the Maroons responded by regaining the momentum, building the lead back to 20 heading into the fourth.