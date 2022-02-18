McDonald, Rockets pull away to regional crown

ORION — The Rockridge Rockets continued their season-long dominance of Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 2A Orion Regional championship on Friday night, decisively defeating their Three Rivers Conference rivals for the fourth time this season.

The Rockets' 56-37 victory featured the strong inside presence and perimeter shooting of senior Kierney McDonald, who racked up her second double-double of the regional with 20 points (two 3-pointers) and 11 rebounds to lead the Rockets.

McDonald was not the only Rockridge player to excel in the regional championship game at Orion High School. Senior Morgan McClain put together a strong offensive game with 10 points, and senior Taylor Sedan added nine points.

McDonald, McClain and Sedan, along with senior Erin Danner set the tone for the Rockets in virtually shutting down scoring opportunities for Monmouth-Roseville.

Monmouth-Roseville’s season ended with the championship game loss, finishing with a 24-8 record.

“We knew coming into the game that beating a team four times in the same season would be a monumental task, and I am most proud of the intensity and defensive focus our players showed throughout the game," Rockridge coach Ryan McDonald said. "Monmouth-Roseville certainly had to work for every basket.”

McDonald was an offensive force in the first half, creating all kinds of problems for the Titans, both underneath the basket and from the perimeter. She tallied 14 points in the first half and added six boards as the Rockets pulled out to a 10-point first half lead at 28-18.

“Kierney is difficult to contain," Coach McDonald said. "She shoots the ball well and is very active under the basket, grabbing rebounds and playing tough defense, and tonight she did a great job in leading us. But additionally, Taylor Sedam did everything we asked of her defensively, as did Erin Danner in fighting for balls and playing very focused basketball.”

Leading by 10 at the break, Ryan McDonald stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in the second half.

“Coming out for the second half, I could see that we were definitely not going to have problems with diminishing intensity," he said. "If anything, our girls played harder and with more skill, we had very few turnovers or mistakes and executed our game-plan very effectively.”

Rockridge added to its lead at the end of the third quarter with important baskets by Sedam and senior Madison Heisch to lead 42-16 and led by 20 points for most of the fourth quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville made two runs in the fourth quarter, led by the hustle of sophomore Carmyn Huston (13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals in the game), two important 3-pointers from freshman Tatianna Talivaa (6 points), and the shooting of sophomore Mattie Gillen (10 points and 2 steals).

“We called a couple of time-outs in key situations to reset, and the girls did a great job of staying focused and putting the game away when it mattered,” said Coach McDonald.

Kierney McDonald’s great game for Rockridge was magnified by her six steals and five assists on the night. She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall to play volleyball.

With the win, Rockridge’s record stands at 24-8, and the Rockets will travel next week to Tuesday’s IVC Sectional semifinals in Chillicothe to face Eureka.

