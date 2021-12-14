McDuffy shines in Rocky girls' rout of Sterling

Rock Island’s game plan features a combination of a tight, swarming defense that creates turnovers, especially around the 3-point arc, and an up-tempo offensive strategy that keys on open outside shots and crisp passes into the paint for easy points.

That swarming defense held Sterling to just seven points in the first quarter, and 15 points for the half as Rock Island led 32-15 at the break.

“We stress the importance of grabbing an early lead, which will in many situations force our opponent out of their gameplan, leading to poor shot selection, and even knowing of Sterling’s issues, we could not allow them to gain confidence, because if that occurs, anything can happen,” Hall said.

After dropping their first three games of the season, the Rocks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and currently stand at 8-5 on the season and 4-1 in the Western Big 6. Sterling’s early season woes continue with an overall record of 1-8, and 0-6 in the WB6.

In the first half, Rocky’s defense limited the Golden Eagles' shot opportunities and allowed just one offensive rebound, while at the same time dominating the offensive glass on their end of the court.