McDuffy shines in Rocky girls' rout of Sterling

Imari McDuffy is a complete basketball player.
The Rock Island senior guard can score both from the perimeter and off the dribble, defend with the best in the conference, find her teammates for open looks and, maybe most importantly, serve as the court leader.
All of those skills were on display on Tuesday night, as McDuffy led the Rocks to an easy 56-26 home victory over Sterling in Western Big 6 conference action.
McDuffy scored a game-high 21 points, dished out 10 assists, added five steals while directing the defense, and pulled down four rebounds.
“Imari is our court general, she’s a four-year starter, and she sets the tone for us, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” said Rock Island coach Henry Hall. “Coaches look for players who are fearless, will defend anyone on the other team, and have great basketball instincts, and Imari provides us with all of those characteristics.”
McDuffy wasn’t the only Rocky player with a big night on Tuesday. Senior Emily Allison controlled the lane with seven rebounds to go with nine points, and junior Kayla Rice added 11 points, five steals and four assists.
“We’ve got several excellent players on the team, and they are gaining more and more confidence in each other as the season has progressed,” said Hall. “Sterling is experiencing issues with COVID this season, and we have as well, but we can’t overlook any opponent, especially in conference games.”
Rock Island’s game plan features a combination of a tight, swarming defense that creates turnovers, especially around the 3-point arc, and an up-tempo offensive strategy that keys on open outside shots and crisp passes into the paint for easy points.
That swarming defense held Sterling to just seven points in the first quarter, and 15 points for the half as Rock Island led 32-15 at the break.
“We stress the importance of grabbing an early lead, which will in many situations force our opponent out of their gameplan, leading to poor shot selection, and even knowing of Sterling’s issues, we could not allow them to gain confidence, because if that occurs, anything can happen,” Hall said.
After dropping their first three games of the season, the Rocks have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and currently stand at 8-5 on the season and 4-1 in the Western Big 6. Sterling’s early season woes continue with an overall record of 1-8, and 0-6 in the WB6.
In the first half, Rocky’s defense limited the Golden Eagles' shot opportunities and allowed just one offensive rebound, while at the same time dominating the offensive glass on their end of the court.
“Even though we have key players out due to COVID protocol, we are getting productive minutes out of girls who are showing they deserve more playing time — just what a coach likes to see,” said Hall. “Mackenzie Meirhaeghe did an excellent job of getting herself in position to score. And Kaniya Davis was all over the court tonight and really showed off her quickness and defensive skills.”
Rock Island was on fire to open the second half, with Meirhaeghe scoring nine points in the first three minutes of the third quarter, and the combination of McDuffy and Rice exploited the slower Sterling squad by creating turnovers and breakaway buckets in the open court.
By midway through the third quarter, Hall pulled his starting five, and allowed his younger players to finish the game, which ended with a final score of 56-26.
For the Rocks, Meirhaeghe finished with nine points and four rebounds, and Kaniya Davis contributed four points, five steals and four rebounds. Sterling was led by junior Kathryn Rowzee with eight points and four rebounds.
Rocky next plays in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington the week after Christmas.