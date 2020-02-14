McKenzie's 3s loom large in Bettendorf win over PV

Bettendorf worked to try and get a good look, and Kaalyn Petersen found McKenzie on the wing with a pass after the defense collapsed on Petersen in the lane. With a defender rushing at her, McKenzie stuck the contested shot to make it 39-35.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The teams traded misses on the next few possessions and McKenzie found herself in the same spot, on the opposite wing this time but also from another feed out of the post from Petersen. She produced the same result, making it 42-35 for the visitors with 2:19 remaining.

"We've been working on that motion offense for a while and trying to get a good shot," McKenzie said. "I just went for it, and I felt pretty confident when the shots left my hand."

Now down by seven, the Spartans (9-12 overall, 6-10) went into scramble mode and Dennison was able to hit a layup to push the Dogs' lead to 44-35 with 1:31 left. Pleasant Valley missed three straight shots and then sent Fountain to the foul line. Fountain went 3-for-4 at the line and, along with McKenzie's two makes, it was enough for the Bulldogs (14-7, 11-5).

McKenzie recorded only one steal but she guarded the Pleasant Valley ball-handlers full-court most of the game and did get three deflections.