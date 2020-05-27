McNamara leaves Assumption for job at Edwardsville (copy)

"We're sorry to lose her but we understand young coaches have to do what they have to do," Assumption athletic director Wade King said. "She's done a great job of keeping the program relevant. In some years, there were different challenges that came up that she was able to overcome. To be a three-time state qualifier in four years is pretty impressive."

"When I look back to the very early days, before I was varsity head coach, all the kids I've come across and been able to coach have really made an impact on me," McNamara said. "If you want to say the program's been successful based on us making it to the state tournament, that's something I'm really proud of but I think I'm more proud to see what these kids have done for me and my life and just hearing some stories about how they look at our program and our staff, that's what makes me feel as though we were really successful."