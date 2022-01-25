Meadows and Veach combine for 44 points as Central DeWitt tops red-hot North

Playing a red-hot Davenport North girls basketball team, Central DeWitt High School seniors standouts Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach had the answer, combining for 44 points in a 57-52 road win Tuesday night.
Meadows and Veach each chipped in 22 points each for the Class 4A No. 10 Sabers (12-4, 9-4 Mississippi Athletic Conference), who outscored the Wildcats 19-16 in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Journey Houston scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for North (7-8, 6-7 MAC), which entered Tuesday having won seven of its last eight games. Central DeWitt edged North 59-58 on Dec 10.
Meadows said the Sabers keeping their heads was key to holding off North. Neither team led by more than two points after any of the first three quarters.
“At the very end, they were pressuring us really hard,” the Western Illinois commit said. “They were up in our grill, and we just kept our heads in it and didn’t let that get to us and didn’t turn it over. That’s something we would do in the past. I’m just really proud of all of us for keeping our heads.”
A youthful Wildcats group turned the ball over 19 times to the Sabers’ 11, including a traveling call in the final minute.
Meadows was 3 of 4 inside the arc in the fourth quarter and finished 4 of 9 from deep. Meadows said she and Veach, an Illinois State commit, don’t feel any pressure in crunch time having been there before.
“I thought our offense looked great tonight and our defense and our zone looked really good,” she said. “I give credit to everyone.”
Matching North’s athleticism and physicality was also in the game plan. Outside of Mariah Thompson (3 of 6 3-pointers), the Wildcats shot 1 of 13 from deep and freshman Divine Bourrage was held to three points.
“I thought we really boxed out and focused on the defensive end,” Meadows said, “which turned into offense.”
Veach said the team was intent on limiting second-chance opportunities this time around. She scored eight points in the fourth quarter.
“We knew coming into this game we had to be physical,” she said. “Everybody contributed, and that’s why it turned out the way it did.”
Reagan Hofer was 3 of 4 off the bench and scored all seven of her points in the second half for the Sabers.
Sabers coach Justin Schiltz called North an incredibly hard team to play against after the win.
“You don’t see that type of athleticism and length, regardless of age, in our state,” he said. “They’ve improved dramatically since we played them last.”
Schiltz said it took solid defense and denying easy shots to hold off the Wildcats. The team continues to improve as its younger role players mesh and gain experience.
“We’re playing really good basketball, I was really pleased with tonight,” he said.
The Sabers were 7 of 9 at the line and the Wildcats were 10 of 16.
North coach Paul Rucker felt the team lost its focus during the final stretch as it struggled to find offense.
“That kind of turned into them getting some easy buckets,” he said. “We didn’t give up and really got back after them there at the end. I thought we played it out doing the right things. It just didn’t work out.”
Rucker said the game was a physical “slugfest” and gave credit to the Sabers’ activity on offense.
“Two good teams duking it out to the bitter end,” he said. “In games like that, it might only be a few possessions.”