Meadows family living out 'super cool' dream at state

After that season, whatever happened on the court stayed there and the same principles applied to any issues in the house.

From that point on, the relationship has continued to get stronger.

"Stepping back, that freshman year, was times where we were butting heads," Jodi said. "We were able to relax over the years by grinding it out, it makes you more confident."

Basketball aside, Jodi has been immensely proud of the girl she has raised when it comes to dealing with life. Tears welled up in her eyes talking about what Allison means to her.

"For a mom to see their daughter become a great person makes me emotional," Jodi said. "At the end of the day, I want her to enjoy what basketball has done for her."

Chad Specht, DeWitt's head coach, sees first-hand the bond those two share has grown over the years.

"The growth aspect that I've seen is the mutual respect for one another," he said.

Allison Meadows, along with the rest of the Sabers, have been getting advice from Jodi Meadows on what to expect when it comes to the environment and atmosphere at the state tournament.

For every single player, it will be their first time playing in an arena that size.