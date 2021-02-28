Meadows family living out 'super cool' dream at state

DEWITT — Basketball runs deep in the Meadows family.
Allison Meadows has been one of the best players to come through Central DeWitt High School's girls basketball program. By her senior year, she'll likely hit the 1,000-point career scoring mark.
Rita Putnam, Meadows' late grandmother, remains the career rebounding leader at Bellevue High School.
Sandwiched between those two is Jodi Meadows, Bellevue's career scoring leader, DeWitt's assistant coach, Putnam's daughter and Allison's mother.
"It's been a family tradition to be in the game of basketball," Jodi said.
The Sabers mother-daughter duo have shared times on the court together since Allison's freshman year, but none will be bigger than Tuesday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against two-time defending champion and fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference foe North Scott (15-2) inside Wells Fargo Arena at 1 p.m.
"I couldn't be more thankful to call her my mom," Allison said. "She's inspired me to be like her. She expects just a good overall person and someone other people want to be around."
Jodi made it to state her senior year for the Comets, the second season of 5-on-5 basketball in Iowa. Allison will make the trek to Des Moines for the first time.
It has been the dream they would travel to the state capital together since Jodi joined the coaching staff in 2018.
"It's going to be a special bond and super cool," Allison said.
Allison Meadows was a self-proclaimed "girly girl" growing up, loving the sport of gymnastics. Basketball didn't enter the fray until she was in the first grade.
It became an instant love.
"When basketball was brought up, it was like 'OK, something new,'" Allison said. "She would take me to the Iowa women's and men's games and I just loved the atmosphere."
Jodi Meadows has been one of her coaches since forming the Sassy Sabers elementary team, alongside Taylor Veach's mom, Casey. As Allison grew up, the player-coach relationship was beginning to evolve.
It was none more prevalent than Allison's freshman season for DeWitt.
Whenever the 5-foot-8 guard would do something wrong at practice, have a bad game or if the Sabers would falter, it would be brought up at the dinner table a couple hours later. It led to them, sometimes, not speaking to each other the rest of the night.
"You're going to have that with a competitive parent," Allison said. "It wasn't anything bad, it was just like 'OK, my (alone) time now.'"
After that season, whatever happened on the court stayed there and the same principles applied to any issues in the house.
From that point on, the relationship has continued to get stronger.
"Stepping back, that freshman year, was times where we were butting heads," Jodi said. "We were able to relax over the years by grinding it out, it makes you more confident."
Basketball aside, Jodi has been immensely proud of the girl she has raised when it comes to dealing with life. Tears welled up in her eyes talking about what Allison means to her.
"For a mom to see their daughter become a great person makes me emotional," Jodi said. "At the end of the day, I want her to enjoy what basketball has done for her."
Chad Specht, DeWitt's head coach, sees first-hand the bond those two share has grown over the years.
"The growth aspect that I've seen is the mutual respect for one another," he said.
Allison Meadows, along with the rest of the Sabers, have been getting advice from Jodi Meadows on what to expect when it comes to the environment and atmosphere at the state tournament.
For every single player, it will be their first time playing in an arena that size.
"It's a special time," Jodi said.
The opponent is a familiar one.
DeWitt (16-2) split the regular-season meetings with North Scott. Allison Meadows had difficulties navigating around the Lancers' Lexi Ward and Sydney Skarich, leading to adjustments prior to meeting No. 3
"I want another chance to beat them, that's such a big game," Allison said. "I think we're going to set more screens. I have to do a better job moving without the ball."
Specht is acutely aware that in order to win the third meeting, players outside of the star-studded duo of Meadows and Veach will have to score more than a handful of points.
"As a team in general, we have to shoot the ball better," he said. "We've got a game plan set that hopefully we'll execute. We're hoping that everybody can contribute."
Yet, after finally getting over the regional final hump that plagued them in 2019 and 2020, the Sabers are entering their first state tournament game in a decade feeling loose.
Having the chance to defeat the defending state champs, for them, doesn't add pressure.
"They wanted this," Specht said. "They felt like an opportunity slipped through their hands the last time they played."