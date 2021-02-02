Meadows leads Sabers a step closer to MAC title

That formula can be pointed to Meadows’ progression in a trifecta of games against Assumption (5-8, 5-6 MAC).

Held to eight points in the first encounter, the junior scored 19 the second time around. She increased her scoring again with at least five points in three of the four frames on a chilly Tuesday evening.

“It comes down to preparation,” Meadows said. “We had no idea what Assumption brought and the defense they play is the same each game and we adjusted.”

It was a seven-point win and a five-point triumph in the opening two contests. DeWitt, particularly in the second quarter, left no doubt for the third and final battle.

Tied at 12 after the opening eight minutes, it outscored the Knights 15-4 to take a 27-16 lead into the locker room. Taylor Veach, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, along with Meadows combined for 12 of those points.

“Getting all five girls involved, having that spacing, having that movement, they made it more difficult on the defense,” Specht said. “It was, to me, a game until the end. At the same time, our girls are learning to play through physicality.”