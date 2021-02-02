Meadows leads Sabers a step closer to MAC title

DEWITT — Central DeWitt’s girls basketball team is entering the gauntlet of its season.
Six games in the final 11 days of the regular season, two against the pair of teams it is in a three-way tie for first in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with and a battle against Class 5A top-ranked Johnston.
“We’ve never had to do that before, that’s just not a thing,” Sabers guard Allison Meadows said.
Test one, a third meeting with Assumption on Tuesday, passed. Five more to go.
Ignited by a game-high 24 points from Meadows and an 11-point advantage in the second quarter allowed the 4A No. 5 Sabers to defeat the Knights 51-37 at Central DeWitt High School.
“This is everything they’ve worked for, it’s on our shoulders,” DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. “They continue to stick together, just couldn’t be happier of how they work together.”
The Sabers (13-1, 9-1 MAC) will host 5A No. 14 Davenport North and travel to 4A No. 6 North Scott in the span of a week. They close conference play at Clinton on Feb. 12.
And while they are acutely aware of potential history, staying the course is what the players believe is the best formula.
“Coach (Specht) always says ‘Don’t get too high, don’t get too low,’” Meadows said. “That’s what we’ve been doing all season. We’re coming back stronger and I think that’s the key.”
That formula can be pointed to Meadows’ progression in a trifecta of games against Assumption (5-8, 5-6 MAC).
Held to eight points in the first encounter, the junior scored 19 the second time around. She increased her scoring again with at least five points in three of the four frames on a chilly Tuesday evening.
“It comes down to preparation,” Meadows said. “We had no idea what Assumption brought and the defense they play is the same each game and we adjusted.”
It was a seven-point win and a five-point triumph in the opening two contests. DeWitt, particularly in the second quarter, left no doubt for the third and final battle.
Tied at 12 after the opening eight minutes, it outscored the Knights 15-4 to take a 27-16 lead into the locker room. Taylor Veach, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, along with Meadows combined for 12 of those points.
“Getting all five girls involved, having that spacing, having that movement, they made it more difficult on the defense,” Specht said. “It was, to me, a game until the end. At the same time, our girls are learning to play through physicality.”
Assumption cut it to an eight-point deficit twice in the third and nine in the fourth. DeWitt answered with a 5-0 spurt to bring the lead to 13 near the end of the third and a 6-0 run to put the game out of reach midway through the fourth.
“They kicked our butts, upwards and downwards, for most of that game,” Knights coach Jake Timm said.
Defensively, the Sabers held Assumption junior Dawsen Dorsey, who scored 10 of his team's 12 first quarter points, to four points on six shots in the final 24 minutes.
“They were doing a lot of ball screens, and we switched. We didn’t think she was going to shoot, but it was almost too far back where she could penetrate,” Meadows said. “We just decided to play up a little bit on her.”
Anna Wohlers, who finished with six points and eight caroms, was the next highest scorer in the Knights' lineup.
Still, Timm believes it can make noise once the postseason starts in 3A. Tuesday was the first game his team had everyone healthy and available.
“You can just tell we’re still trying to put the pieces together, figure out who we are,” he said. “We’re going to have to beat a really good basketball team to (make the state tournament), but that’s how it should be.”