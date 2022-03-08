Meadows, Veach selected to IPSWA's top all-state squad

Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach have been joined at the hip throughout their four seasons of basketball at Central DeWitt High School.

Both were in the starting lineup as freshmen. Both have been multiple first team all-conference selections. Both were 1,000-plus point scorers.

And for the second consecutive season, both are first team all-state selections.

Meadows and Veach were chosen to the Iowa Print Sports Writer Association's Class 4A first team.

Pleasant Valley's Halle Vice made the eight player first team in Class 5A while West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (3A), Wilton's Kelsey Drake and Louisa-Muscatine's Kaylee Corbin earned first-team honors in 2A.

Cedar Rapids Washington senior Hannah Stuelke, who has signed to play at the University of Iowa next season, was voted Miss Basketball. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 29.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the 16-win Warriors. She finished her career with 1,793 points and 853 rebounds.

Off to play basketball at Western Illinois next season, Meadows led the Sabers in scoring this season at 16.4 points per game. The point guard, who finished with 1,220 career points, also averaged 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per contest.

Veach, who will continue her career at Illinois State, battled through injury for much of the season to register 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The southpaw closed her career with 1,399 points and 506 rebounds.

Meadows and Veach spurred the Sabers to 19 wins this season and back-to-back state tournament trips.

Vice is just the third first team all-state choice in PV program history joining Lindsey Schwartz (1995) and Ellie Spelhaug (2018).

The 6-1 wing, receiving interest from multiple Division I programs, averaged 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 steals per contest for a PV team which won 22 games and reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Named to the all-tournament team at state, Vice had two 30-point games in the regional tournament. She had a double-double in the state quarterfinal win over Iowa City High.

Daufeldt collected 18.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for an 18-win West Liberty squad.

Drake, among the top scorers in the state regardless of classification, recorded 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. The Wisconsin-Platteville volleyball recruit finished her career with 1,562 points.

Corbin, who led the Falcons to a 16-win season and a regional semifinal, recorded 22.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.

Davenport North freshman Journey Houston made the second team. Fourth in 5A scoring and rebounding, Houston averaged 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Bettendorf junior Lillie Petersen was a third-team choice in 5A, collecting 15.3 points and 12 boards a contest.

In 4A, North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst was chosen to the third team. The junior post averaged a team-best 14 points and seven rebounds per game.

West Liberty's Finley Hall collected second-team honors in 3A and Davenport Assumption's A.J. Schubert landed on the third team. Hall averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Schubert, who helped the Knights to a third consecutive state berth, was the team's top scorer and rebounder at 13 points and 6.4 boards a game.

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team

Hannah Stuelke, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington; Sahara Williams, jr., Waterloo West; Halli Poock, jr., Waterloo West; Jada Gyamfi, sr., Johnston; Anna Gossling, sr., Johnston; Kelsey Joens, jr., Iowa City High; Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley; Cleao Murray, sr., Ankeny Centennial

Second team

Brooklin Dailey, jr., Southeast Polk; Arianna Jackson, jr., Des Moines Roosevelt; Meredith Rieker, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Journey Houston, fr., Davenport North; Jasmine Barney, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Meena Tate, jr., Iowa City West; Kaliyah Sain, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Emma Gipple, sr., West Des Moines Dowling

Third team (local only)

Lillie Petersen, jr., Bettendorf

Class 4A

First team

Ava Hawthorne, sr., Gilbert; Allie Meadows, sr., Central DeWitt; Taylor Veach, sr., Central DeWitt; Katelyn Lappe, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Emma Miner, jr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Callie Levin, so., Solon; Madison Camden, sr., Glenwood; Libby Fandel, fr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Second team

Lauren Blake, sr., Indianola; Jenna Hopp, jr., Glenwood; Abby Wolter, sr., Keokuk; Jenna Twedt, jr., Benton Community; Brooklyn Stanley, so., Sioux City Heelan; Ivey Schmidt, sr., Grinnell; Malarie Ross, sr., Fort Madison; Jena Young, jr., Winterset

Third team (local only)

Lauren Golinghorst, jr., North Scott

Class 3A

First team

Garcie Schoonhoven, jr., Unity Christian; Brooklyn Meyer, sr., West Lyon; Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty; Ryley Goebel, sr., Center Point-Urbana; Katy Reyerson, jr., West Marshall; Haylee Stokes, fr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Reagan Barkema, sr., Roland-Story; Brooke Loewe, sr., Ballard

Second team

Jaydan Nitchals, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Jaden Ainley, sr., Clear Lake; Finley Hall, jr., West Liberty; Kenna Morgan, jr., Cherokee; Abbey Bence, jr., West Burlington; Carlee Rochford, jr., New Hampton; Emma Donovan, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Payton Hardy, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Third team (local only)

A.J. Schubert, jr., Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

First team

Maddax DeVault, sr., Nodaway Valley; Kelsey Drake, sr., Wilton; Payton Petersen, so., Dike-New Hartford; Morgan Brandt, sr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Kaylee Corbin, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Madison Brouwer, jr., Sibley-Ocheyedan; Kennedy Kelley, sr., West Hancock; Addison Klosterbuer, jr., Central Lyon

Second team

Reese Johnson, sr., Denver; Hallie Mohr, sr., Mediapolis; Payton Beckman, sr., Panorama; Allie Hoffman, sr., Cascade; Kendra Cook, sr., Underwood; Ellery Knock, jr., Dike-New Hartford; Riley Batta, jr., South Central Calhoun; Delaynie Luneckas, sr., West Branch

Class 1A

First team

Audi Crooks, jr., Algona Garrigan; Lauren Wilson, sr., Springville; Molly Joyce, jr., Algona Garrigan; Kamryn Kurt, so., North Linn; Macy Sievers, sr., Newell-Fonda; Macy Emgarten, sr., Exira-EHK; Emily Dreckman, sr., MMCRU; Layla Hargis, sr., North Mahaska

Second team

Aleah Hermanson, sr., Audubon; Quinn Grubbs, jr., Exira-EHK; Macy Boge, so., North Linn; Lauren Donlea, sr., East Buchanan; Sara Reid, sr., Central City; Ellie Hilbrands, sr., MMCRU; Danika Demers, sr., Storm Lake St. Mary's; Elie Tuhn, sr., Baxter

Miss Basketball: Hannah Stuelke (C.R. Washington)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.