Mercer County edges Davenport West in IHMVCU Shootout opener

Baskets were hard to come by in the opening game of the IHMVCU Shootout, but that didn’t stop Mercer’s County’s Gabriella McPeek.
The sophomore forward finished with a game-high 18 points, including a late and-one bucket, to help Mercer County squeeze out its 38-35 victory over Davenport West on Saturday at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
McPeek shot 7-for-13 from the field, but the rest of the Golden Eagles combined to go 5-for-37 (13.5%). West was unable to stop, or foul, McPeek on her aggressive drives to the bucket in the final two quarters.
“We knew in that fourth quarter that (West) was in foul trouble,” Mercer County coach Kate Engwall said. “We were in the double bonus for a majority of that final quarter, so the emphasis was to go hard at the rim. And deservedly so, we were getting some foul calls and luckily we were making some free throws as well.”
Trailing by two (27-25) heading into the fourth quarter, Mercer County (6-11) didn’t make a comeback the conventional way. The Golden Eagles shot 2-for-13 from the field in the fourth, but went 9-for-13 from the charity stripe to pull away from the Falcons in the final minutes.
Turnovers were also the cause of West’s (0-11) defeat.
The Falcons turned it over 23 times, including twice in the final minute on potential game-tying possessions. West had a chance to tie down 38-35 with 4.2 seconds remaining, but the Falcons took the ball inside the arc and attempted a medium-range two-point try as time expired. It was one of many instances West failed to execute important plays down the stretch.
“We just didn’t finish enough plays when it counts,” West coach Brandon Krusey said. “Defensively, we played well and put the pressure on people, but we didn’t rebound well enough. They had too many second, third or even fourth shot attempts and you just can’t win games like that. We aren’t a great offensive team, so we have to shut teams down.”
West’s 35 points were the third most it has scored this season, but it wasn’t enough as Mercer County grabbed 16 offensive rebounds for eight second (or more) chance points.
Mercer County allowed West to stay in the game the entire time, though.
The Falcons’ Aubrey Gradin helped turn a five-point deficit into a two-point lead by halftime through her presence in the paint. The sophomore forward made her first four shots from the field to cut Mercer County’s lead to one point before Hannah Mitchell sunk a 3 from the left wing to give West the 17-15 3 edge at the break.
Both teams had sloppy third quarters, as the game finished with 39 turnovers, but West’s foul trouble allowed Mercer County to slowly regain the lead at the line. Senior Gracie Fisher, who was the only other Golden Eagle in double figures (10 points), was 4-for-6 from the line in the second half.
And in a game with little scoring, free throws were enough.
“Our goal coming in today was holding the opponent to 10 points or less per quarter,” Engwall said. “It was helpful for the girls to have an eight-minute mindset instead of a 32-minute one.”
Madeline West led West with 14 points.
For Mercer County, giving Illinois the early 1-0 lead was a great start to its IHMVCU Shootout history.
“We were excited to be here because it’s our first time in this event,” Engwall said. “What a unique experience because typically we are competing against these schools. We took a little responsibility to get Illinois started off on the right foot today, so I was glad we were able to do that.”