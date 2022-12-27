Mercer County girls win twice to open Warkins Classic

ERIE — A slower-than-hoped-for start to the 2022-23 girls' basketball season had Mercer County High School stepping back to take stock and do some needed repair work.

The efforts of the last week and a half seemed to pay dividends for the Golden Eagles on the opening day of the 13th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic at Erie High School.

After a dominating defensive effort in a tournament-opening 45-20 win over Stockton, Mercer County (6-7) held off a relentless Bureau Valley squad in its nightcap to prevail 57-51 and start off tourney play at 2-0.

With just 10 teams this year after Fulton and Rockridge dropped out due to low varsity numbers — in fact, Fulton is not fielding a varsity team this winter — a shootout format for the Warkins girls' tourney will be used, with no official champion crowned.

Still, the Golden Eagles want to do their best to run the table this week.

"Our year got off to a slow start and the last week and a half, we've been making major adjustments to what we've been doing," said MerCo coach Katie Engwall, whose club joined Monmouth-Roseville and Lena-Winslow as the sole teams to win twice on Tuesday.

"The mindset this week is to go for it, and build momentum for January."

A pair of solid performances by Maddie Hofmann highlighted the day for the Eagles. After going for 16 points against Stockton, she added 10 points in the victory over BV.

In the latter game, Sydney Lamkin knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 16 points, with Molly Hofmann chipping in 11 points.

"The adjustments we made last week in practice, we did a good job of applying them (Tuesday)," said Engwall. "We did a better job of taking care of the ball. That, along with finishing at the rim, were two of the biggest things bothering us."

Host E-P rallies for split: After opening on the short end of a 41-25 loss to Wethersfield, tournament host Erie-Prophetstown (7-6) rallied to split its two Tuesday games by scoring a 38-28 win over Stockton.

In the latter game, junior standout Kennedy Buck nearly outscored the Lady Blackhawks on her own, pouring in a game-high 20 points. She had scored 11 points earlier in the day against the Lady Geese.

"We competed with Wethersfield for three quarters, but we kind of took the first quarter off," said E-P coach Chris Brown, whose club was outscored 16-0 by Wethersfield in the opening period.

"We're not that good of a team right now to do that. I thought our effort was better in the second game. Honestly, for us, we're starting to try some new things and implement some new things for the beginning of the season."

Doing the splits: Speaking of Wethersfield, the Geese's bid for a 2-0 opening day was denied by Morrison. The Fillies held off Wethersfield for a 51-44 win behind Shelby Veltrop's 24 points.

In turn, Morrison came up just short of a two-win first day as it fell 58-54 to Lena-Winslow despite 22 points from Veltrop.

Orion also split its two Tuesday games to move to 8-6. After a 62-30 loss to Le-Win, the Chargers bounced back to beat Peoria Heights 54-45 behind a game-high 26 points from Kamryn Brown.