MerCo, Morrison both go 3-1 at Warkins Classic

ERIE — They were not able to put together a perfect week at the 13th annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Girls' Basketball Classic.

Nonetheless, it was still a successful week for both Mercer County and Morrison as both clubs finished with wins on Friday to go 3-1 on the week.

The Golden Eagles (7-8) used a dominant second half to pull away to a 51-25 victory over tourney host Erie-Prophetstown. Up by three at halftime, MerCo outscored the Panthers (7-8) 31-8 in the second half.

"We switched some things up offensively, and I felt that we looked good," said Mercer County coach Katie Engwall. "It made a difference in our ability to take care of the ball, and we had different girls step up."

Against E-P, all-tournament selection Sydney Lamkin ended the week with scoring 15 points. Eleven of her points came in the second half to fuel the Eagles' surge.

E-P's all-tournament choice, Kennedy Buck, tallied 10 points.

"We've got a bear of a week coming up with A-Town (Abingdon-Avon), Alleman and Knoxville, then the IHMVCU Shootout next Saturday," said Engwall. "It was nice for us to build momentum for next week."

Meantime, Morrison ended its Warkins run with a dominating game of its own as it rolled past Bureau Valley 65-34.

Senior forward Shelby Veltrop scored 19 points and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Her younger sister Camryn led all scorers with 22 points and Jordan Eads added 16 points for the Fillies (13-6).

"We've turned the page, and it's been exciting," said the older Veltrop. "We've got three seniors, and I think we've got it in our head that this is our last year, and we needed to turn it around a bit."

Veltrop feels that the outside shooting of Eads, who bagged a pair of 3-pointers in Friday's win, gives Morrison an extra dimension to go with its formidable post duo.

"One of our biggest issues has been getting people to hit outside shots," she said. "I hope we can keep that going after this tournament."

Orion 47, Stockton 32: Down by two after the first quarter, Orion turned the tide by outscoring Stockton 22-6 in the second period and cruised from there to finish off a 2-2 week at the Warkins Classic.

Kamryn Brown led the Chargers (9-7) with a game-high 17 points, with teammate Miriam Clarke adding 10 points. The duo combined for 15 second-quarter points.

"We set our sights a little higher, but we consider this a successful tourney," said Orion coach Rick Cline. "We rolled with the punches, and I thought the girls played well. We're seeing progress and improvement every time out."

Wethersfield 48, Peoria Heights 42: Also winning on Friday to finish a 2-2 tourney run was Wethersfield. The Lady Geese (8-8) went up 29-17 after the first quarter and led 41-30 going into the fourth period, then held off Peoria Heights down the stretch.

Kennady Anderson poured in a game-high 23 points, with teammate and all-tournament selection Lajaya Angel adding 15 points. In a rare occurrence, both teams were held scoreless in the second quarter.

"I think we played one of the harder schedules here, which is definitely a plus for a young team," said Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen.