MerCo, Rockridge girls advance in regional

"Our future's really bright with Avrie contributing on the offensive and defensive ends, and we've got some young ones who got plenty of experience this year," said Alleman coach Megan Delp. "It's hard for (the season) to end, but there's tons of positives to build on."

Defensive stand boosts Rockets: ​Up 30-23 at halftime after closing the first half on an 8-0 run, Rockridge went into lockdown mode on defense. In the second half, it held Orion to 1-of-13 shooting and forced 16 turnovers.

"They put the pressure on us, and we didn't handle it," said Orion coach Tony Stiles. "You can't not score and keep turning it over, because you're not going to win."

The Chargers trailed just 14-13 after one, and battled the Rockets in a second-period offensive flurry as Riley Filler scored eight of her team-best nine points in that span, including a 3-pointer that gave Orion its first lead at 20-17.

However, Rockridge had an answer in sophomore forward Kierney McDonald, who finished with game-highs of 23 points and 14 rebounds. Just as importantly, she showed an improved touch shooting from beyond the arc.