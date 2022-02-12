Mid-Prairie mauls Tipton in strong showing 52-25

Mid-Prairie showered the scoreboard with points to drown Tipton 52-25 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Wilton and Tipton took on Wilton on February 4 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
