Mohawks battle back to reach semis

Eventually, Bellevue Marquette's size made the difference.

The Mohawks outrebounded, outblocked and outscored Gehlen Wednesday, grabbing a 60-53 win over the Jays in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Tori Michel led the charge, scoring 19 points and adding 12 rebounds and five blocks as Bellevue Marquette advances to the state semifinals for the second straight year, facing Algona Garrigan Friday at 3:15 p.m.

The second-ranked Mohawks (24-1) had to fight most of the game against the Jays (15-10), trailing 22-20 at halftime and falling behind by as many as seven in the third quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But they battled back, tying the game at 36-36 in the final seconds of the third quarter, then taking control in the fourth quarter.

Along with Michel's big game, the Mohawks got plenty of other contributions. Miranda Peters had 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks while Ellie O'Brien had 10 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

The Mohawks outrebounded the Jays 55-41 in the game and had 11 blocks as a team, offsetting their 19 turnovers.

That rebounding advantage helped the Mohawks outscore the Jays 23-11 on second-chance opportunities.