Mohawks fend off Warriors to advance to regional final

Junior Ellie O'Brien was key during that stretch and was big all game. She finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists, including three in the fourth quarter.

"I really wanted to win it for our seniors because they've been with us this whole year and I didn't want to let them down," O'Brien said. "I dug really deep so that I made sure I wasn't going to mess it up. I told myself, either you get that rebound or no one does."

However, that still wasn't enough to hold off the Warriors, who cut the lead to 40-37 and had a golden chance pull within one with less than two minutes remaining.

Luepker grabbed a steal, then raced down the court. Her layup attempt fell off the rim, Tori Michel grabbed one of her team-high 17 rebounds and was sent to the foul line with a minute left in the game.

Michel hit both — part of her team-high 16 points — and Bellevue Marquette scored the final six points of the game to put it away.