Mohawks fend off Warriors to advance to regional final

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue Marquette got all it could handle Friday night.
But when it mattered most, the second-ranked Mohawks made the plays they needed to survive, pulling out a 46-37 win over Calamus-Wheatland in a Class 1A regional semifinal at Lynch Auditorium at Marquette High School.
The Mohawks (22-1) will play 11th-ranked Burlington Notre Dame at Pleasant Valley High School Wednesday at 7 p.m.
"It was definitely rough," said senior Miranda Peters, who scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Mohawks to their 18th straight win of the season. "High-energy, hard to get the game flow going. But even when it's tough, you've got to play smart, play your game. Score, play good defense and the rest will come."
Bellevue Marquette won both meetings in the regular season by double digits, but things didn't come as easily in the third meeting. A swarming Cal-Wheat defense pressured the Mohawks into 19 turnovers, 10 in the first half as the Mohawks held a 26-20 lead.
The Warriors cut the lead to 28-27 with 4:24 left in the third quarter, but the Mohawks responded with four straight points and held onto a 32-29 lead after three quarters.
Cal-Wheat cut the lead back to 32-31 on a basket from Addison Luepker to open the fourth quarter, but Marquette answered with a 8-3 run to take a 40-34 lead.
Junior Ellie O'Brien was key during that stretch and was big all game. She finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists, including three in the fourth quarter.
"I really wanted to win it for our seniors because they've been with us this whole year and I didn't want to let them down," O'Brien said. "I dug really deep so that I made sure I wasn't going to mess it up. I told myself, either you get that rebound or no one does."
However, that still wasn't enough to hold off the Warriors, who cut the lead to 40-37 and had a golden chance pull within one with less than two minutes remaining.
Luepker grabbed a steal, then raced down the court. Her layup attempt fell off the rim, Tori Michel grabbed one of her team-high 17 rebounds and was sent to the foul line with a minute left in the game.
Michel hit both — part of her team-high 16 points — and Bellevue Marquette scored the final six points of the game to put it away.
"I was extremely proud of them tonight," Bellevue Marquette head coach Jim Kettmann said. "Cal-Wheat's been playing really good ball, they're well coached, they didn't panic. I though we panicked at times, made some passes we ordinarily don't make. I think we just got in a hurry. Sometimes you want to get a lead, get all 10 points right away and that's what we were trying to do for a while, until the last quarter."
There were just a few too many of those missed chances for Cal-Wheat, which shot 15-of-53 from the field and was just 1-of-15 from behind the 3-point line. The Mohawks also outrebounded the Warriors 44-21. Alison Boeckmann led the Warriors with 11 points and Emily Knudtson added 10.
"To be in this environment and against the second-ranked team in the state, to be this close, it's a stepping stone," Cal-Wheat head coach Matt Boeckmann said. "It could have went either way at that point in time. ... We were ready for the moment, I just think we ran out of gas at the end."
The Warriors lose just three seniors and are coming off a school-record 13 wins, which bodes well for the future of the program.
"We can really build on this," Boeckmann said. "We're headed in the right direction."