Mohawks keep calm, return to state

Jim Kettman's message to his team before Wednesday's game was simple — stay calm.
Bellevue Marquette's girls basketball players listened to their head coach and never panicked, not when down six points to Burlington Notre Dame in the second quarter, not when the Nikes hit 3 after 3, not even when leading scorer Miranda Peters went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Instead, the second-ranked Mohawks kept their cool in a Class 1A regional final and prevailed with a 57-49 win over the No. 10 Nikes at Pleasant Valley High School.
"We stayed calm all throughout the entire game, which couldn't mean more to me," senior Tori Michel said.
The win sends the 23-1 Mohawks to state for the second straight year, where they'll take on Gehlen Catholic next Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
There were so many moments when Bellevue Marquette could have faltered, but perhaps none bigger in the fourth quarter. Peters — who averages 16.4 points and nine rebounds — grabbed a rebound and was fouled, hitting the ground hard with the Mohawks leading 51-44 with under two minutes remaining.
She remained on the ground and was looked at by the athletic trainer before walking off, firing up the Marquette bench.
"I've played with her for a long time and she's one of my best friends on the team so seeing her go down was really hard," Michel said. "I thought, Miranda's a trooper, I know she'll get through it."
And after Taylor Ackerman hit a 3 to cut the lead to 51-47, Peters immediately headed to the scorer's table to check back in.
"I just thought, we didn't get this far to only come this far," said Peters, who finished with a game-high 18 points and added 12 rebounds. "I just needed to get back in there, make sure that we drove it home and won the game."
The Nikes (20-5) jumped out to an early lead, thanks to the hot touch of Rylie Todd, who had three 3s in the first half, helping Notre Dame build an 18-12 lead with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
But the Mohawks stuck with their game of getting the ball inside to Peters and Michel and went on a 15-2 run to take a 27-20 lead into halftime.
It was the 3 ball that kept Notre Dame in the game. The Nikes hit 11 shots from behind the arc, preventing the Mohawks from ever truly putting away the game.
Todd finished with 15 points while Ackerman and Katy Stephens added 10.
"They've got six girls who can shoot 3s, so pick your poison," Kettman said. "We felt like we could gamble a little bit on some of them, and then if we could just close out on some of them, make them uncomfortable shooting the 3, maybe they'd miss some. Fortunately, they did."
Bellevue Marquette, meanwhile, hit just two 3s and did most of their damage inside and on the glass.
Michel added 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Mohawks outrebounded the Nikes 38-26. Bellevue Marquette was also whistled for just four fouls all game, while Notre Dame was called for 18, resulting in a 17-of-28 night from the free throw line for the Mohawks while the Nikes didn't visit the stripe once.
"Coach told us to go after their press. We were beating it, we just weren't attacking it so we needed to push it," Michel said. "We pushed it and we ran our offense, coach stressed how we needed to run the offense, keep the offense going instead of going up there and just hoping for the best."
The Mohawks now return to state for the eighth time in program history, eager to build on a semifinal appearance last season.
"It means a lot. I definitely didn't want to go out my senior year without an appearance at the Well," Michel said. "That feeling is indescribable and I know I can speak for most of the girls on the team, it has been a ride this entire year and it has been so much fun.
"None of us want to get off."