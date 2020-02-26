Mohawks keep calm, return to state

And after Taylor Ackerman hit a 3 to cut the lead to 51-47, Peters immediately headed to the scorer's table to check back in.

"I just thought, we didn't get this far to only come this far," said Peters, who finished with a game-high 18 points and added 12 rebounds. "I just needed to get back in there, make sure that we drove it home and won the game."

The Nikes (20-5) jumped out to an early lead, thanks to the hot touch of Rylie Todd, who had three 3s in the first half, helping Notre Dame build an 18-12 lead with 6:20 left in the second quarter.

But the Mohawks stuck with their game of getting the ball inside to Peters and Michel and went on a 15-2 run to take a 27-20 lead into halftime.

It was the 3 ball that kept Notre Dame in the game. The Nikes hit 11 shots from behind the arc, preventing the Mohawks from ever truly putting away the game.

Todd finished with 15 points while Ackerman and Katy Stephens added 10.

"They've got six girls who can shoot 3s, so pick your poison," Kettman said. "We felt like we could gamble a little bit on some of them, and then if we could just close out on some of them, make them uncomfortable shooting the 3, maybe they'd miss some. Fortunately, they did."