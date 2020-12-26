Molek eager for Ridgewood girls to take the court

"They didn't post it immediately, and then COVID hit, and the time-frame of things got kind of crazy. It was during that time I reached out to (AlWood athletic director Ben Rees), and he told me we'd start around March or the first of April, if I was interested in applying.

"I was hired this past spring, and we had a good summer; a lot of girls showed up, even in small groups," she added. "I got to see a lot of them and got to know them, which was good."

Inheriting a Spartan squad that finished 6-24 and was winless in nine Lincoln Trail contests, Molek does have a strong senior nucleus to build her first team around, led by the duo of forward Brecken Adamson (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20) and guard/forward Kendall Lewis (9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists).

Adamson was a second-team All-LTC pick last winter, with Lewis earning honorable mention. Augmenting the Ridgewood veterans will be a solid group of incoming freshmen. Now, it is a matter of waiting to see when and if Molek's first Spartan varsity squad will get to see game action.

"We felt like we were getting something going," she said. "There's a lot here to work with, definitely a bit of a learning curve, but a good nucleus. We were getting excited, then everything got shut down, and now we're kind of stuck. We're waiting along with everyone else, sticking in there and staying as positive as possible."

