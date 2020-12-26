Molek eager for Ridgewood girls to take the court

WOODHULL — She has yet to coach her first game with the Ridgewood girls basketball co-op, but that does not mean Maggie Molek is unfamiliar with the workings of the Lincoln Trail Conference.
A 2005 graduate of Davenport Assumption where she was a three-sport standout (basketball, track and field, softball), the former Maggie Furlong spent the previous two years coaching the AlWood Middle School girls' squad in addition to teaching social studies at AlWood High School.
Additionally, her husband Ryan Molek has been involved with LTC varsity athletics since becoming United's head baseball coach in 2014.
So, when Molek was tabbed to succeed Dawn Lewis as the Spartans' head coach, she immediately felt herself on familiar ground.
"I've seen our freshmen and sophomores play and I've got a relationship with quite a lot of them, and most of the (other) AlWood girls, I've had them in my class," said the Augustana College alum. "The Cambridge girls, I knew from going to games the last two years and from this past summer."
In fact, it was several of her current players that approached Molek with the idea of taking over the Ridgewood varsity squad.
"When the job came open, some of the girls approached me and talked about it, and Dawn talked to me about it," said Molek, who previously coached Maquoketa from 2013-17 and coached Clinton Prince of Peace during the 2012-13 school year.
"They didn't post it immediately, and then COVID hit, and the time-frame of things got kind of crazy. It was during that time I reached out to (AlWood athletic director Ben Rees), and he told me we'd start around March or the first of April, if I was interested in applying.
"I was hired this past spring, and we had a good summer; a lot of girls showed up, even in small groups," she added. "I got to see a lot of them and got to know them, which was good."
Inheriting a Spartan squad that finished 6-24 and was winless in nine Lincoln Trail contests, Molek does have a strong senior nucleus to build her first team around, led by the duo of forward Brecken Adamson (13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds per game in 2019-20) and guard/forward Kendall Lewis (9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists).
Adamson was a second-team All-LTC pick last winter, with Lewis earning honorable mention. Augmenting the Ridgewood veterans will be a solid group of incoming freshmen. Now, it is a matter of waiting to see when and if Molek's first Spartan varsity squad will get to see game action.
"We felt like we were getting something going," she said. "There's a lot here to work with, definitely a bit of a learning curve, but a good nucleus. We were getting excited, then everything got shut down, and now we're kind of stuck. We're waiting along with everyone else, sticking in there and staying as positive as possible."