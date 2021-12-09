Moline builds big lead, holds off United Township in home win

“It was definitely important to get this win because it’s our first home game,” Tatum said. “We wanted to hold the house down and we did very well with that.”

Moline now sits in a three-way for second with Quincy and Rock Island behind 4-0 Geneseo.

Staring at a 17-point road deficit, a young Panthers squad did not lay down against Moline in the final eight minutes.

Tia Lewis scored nine of her 16 points in the final frame and DaNaijah Cartwright had seven of her 15 points in the fourth after coming off the bench.

UT coach Carie Walker said the first-quarter deficit was the difference in the game. The 22 turnovers also did not help, though 10 came in the first quarter. Moline had 16 giveaways in the game. UT shot 3 of 14 at the line and Moline was 11 of 20 at the stripe.

“We clean that up and it’s a different ball game,” Walker said.

Despite the comeback coming up short, Walker was pleased to see players come off the bench and step up.

“It just happened that we all exploded at the same time,” she said. “You knock some of those shots down early and you’ve got a different ballgame, too.