Moline builds big lead, holds off United Township in home win

After building an early 17-point lead at Wharton Field House Thursday night, the Moline girls basketball team had to hold off a late run by United Township to secure a 58-48 Western Big 6 Conference win.
A 3-pointer by UT’s DaNaijah Cartwright made it a seven-point game with 3:44 to play, but the Maroons (4-3, 3-1 Big 6) were able to close things out and control the clock as time ran out on the Panthers (1-5, 1-3), who were plagued by 22 turnovers.
Moline senior Kadence Tatum scored a game-high 19 points, including an 8 of 11 performance at the line.
Tatum, an Augustana College commit, said her team struggled to slow things down as it played downhill. Luckily for the Maroons, a 19-2 lead after one quarter provided enough of a cushion to make any comeback a steep uphill battle.
“We were getting yelled at to slow it down, but we were just so into the game, we just kept going,” she said. “We definitely have to have composure and know the time and how much we’re up.”
Moline led 35-20 at halftime and 45-27 after three quarters. The Maroons' Caroline Hazen scored 14 with Sam Ceto and Paige Melton each added eight.
Tatum said she is a pass-first kind of player, but she took on a scoring role in the win.
“It was definitely important to get this win because it’s our first home game,” Tatum said. “We wanted to hold the house down and we did very well with that.”
Moline now sits in a three-way for second with Quincy and Rock Island behind 4-0 Geneseo.
Staring at a 17-point road deficit, a young Panthers squad did not lay down against Moline in the final eight minutes.
Tia Lewis scored nine of her 16 points in the final frame and DaNaijah Cartwright had seven of her 15 points in the fourth after coming off the bench.
UT coach Carie Walker said the first-quarter deficit was the difference in the game. The 22 turnovers also did not help, though 10 came in the first quarter. Moline had 16 giveaways in the game. UT shot 3 of 14 at the line and Moline was 11 of 20 at the stripe.
“We clean that up and it’s a different ball game,” Walker said.
Despite the comeback coming up short, Walker was pleased to see players come off the bench and step up.
“It just happened that we all exploded at the same time,” she said. “You knock some of those shots down early and you’ve got a different ballgame, too.
“I’m happy that they were able to continue to fight through the adversity of a 19 to 2 deficit and cut it down to a seven-point game on the road,” Walker said. “That’s a growing step for us, absolutely.”