Moline finally found a way to top Sterling 52-44 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 2.

Last season, Moline and Sterling squared off with February 3, 2022 at Sterling High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Moline faced off against Rock Island Alleman . For more, click here. Sterling took on Geneseo on January 26 at Sterling High School. Click here for a recap.

