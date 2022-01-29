Moline fends off Alleman for back-to-back wins

"We're not playing a lot of kids, so for us to get up and down, it's difficult to hang with a team like Moline."

Still, the Pioneers came out for the third quarter looking to do just that. A pair of Audrey Erickson buckets and an Annie Rouse basket got Alleman within 34-29 as it looked to make its move.

But the Maroons responded with buckets by Bella Smith and Caroline Hazen, followed by a Tatum 3-pointer that sparked an 11-0 Moline run. The Pioneers closed to within 45-35, but Hazen scored five straight points to help Moline go up 54-37 entering the fourth quarter.

"I think we came out for the third quarter more calm and collected and looking to execute on offense, and we did that," said Hazen (11 points, three steals). "I think our defense is also clicking at this time of the year. We read each other well, and it's fun to play with such high energy."

Indeed, the Maroons' defense helped make the difference in the crucial third quarter by forcing Alleman into eight of its 18 turnovers.

"What we do with most teams is pressure them," said Tatum, who tallied six rebounds and five steals in addition to her 20 points. "We've got a whole new defense made for us and our skills."