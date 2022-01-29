Moline fends off Alleman for back-to-back wins

Having ended a four-game skid this past Thursday, the Moline girls' basketball team now hopes to start building a positive streak.
Hosting Alleman Saturday afternoon at Wharton Field House, the Maroons had to work hard to earn back-to-back victories. Fending off a second-half Pioneer rally, Moline was able to pull away to a 60-42 Western Big 6 win.
"We definitely knew Alleman was going to battle," said Moline senior guard Kadence Tatum. "They're a strong team, and solid. We came into this like we do for every other game."
With Tatum scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half, the Maroons (15-12, 7-4 Big 6) ended the first quarter with seven straight points to lead 19-9 after the Pioneers (11-15, 3-8) had closed to within three on a Clair Hulke three-point play and an Averi Rangel bucket.
That grew into a 14-0 run that gave the hosts a 26-9 second-period lead. But in a sign of what was to come early in the second half, Alleman battled back and closed the gap to 34-23 by halftime.
"We had those runs, but than Moline's defense would be relentless, which causes you to play a fast game," said Alleman coach Steve Ford. "At times we did all right, but for the most part, we fell into their relentless defense.
"We're not playing a lot of kids, so for us to get up and down, it's difficult to hang with a team like Moline."
Still, the Pioneers came out for the third quarter looking to do just that. A pair of Audrey Erickson buckets and an Annie Rouse basket got Alleman within 34-29 as it looked to make its move.
But the Maroons responded with buckets by Bella Smith and Caroline Hazen, followed by a Tatum 3-pointer that sparked an 11-0 Moline run. The Pioneers closed to within 45-35, but Hazen scored five straight points to help Moline go up 54-37 entering the fourth quarter.
"I think we came out for the third quarter more calm and collected and looking to execute on offense, and we did that," said Hazen (11 points, three steals). "I think our defense is also clicking at this time of the year. We read each other well, and it's fun to play with such high energy."
Indeed, the Maroons' defense helped make the difference in the crucial third quarter by forcing Alleman into eight of its 18 turnovers.
"What we do with most teams is pressure them," said Tatum, who tallied six rebounds and five steals in addition to her 20 points. "We've got a whole new defense made for us and our skills."
Despite the yeoman efforts of Hulke (14 points, six rebounds), Rangel (13 points, six boards) and Erickson (11 points), the Pioneers could not get back within double digits after the third period.
With Big 6 leader Geneseo falling 52-41 at Rock Island Saturday, the Maroons are mathematically still in the hunt for a conference title share with four games remaining.
"Our focus now is on ending the Western Big 6 season on a winning streak," said Hazen. "After a tough game with United Township (a 52-46 win that ended the Maroons' four-game losing streak), this win is going to help us going forward."