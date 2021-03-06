Moline girls complete comeback in overtime

Despite the loss, Rock Island coach Henry Hall was proud of the way his girls fought through the pressure.

“They didn’t give up,” Hall said. “This is a tough place to get a win, and everyone knows what this rivalry means. I was proud of their composure but we just didn’t have a couple shots fall our way. It is what it is and our girls will continue to grind in the toughest conference in Illinois.”

Weibel had nothing but positive things to say about the way that his opponents played, and now he knows all about the Moline and Rock Island rivalry.

“Even though I’m newer to the area, I know that these two teams have a historic rivalry,” Weibel said. “We beat a really great team tonight, and I’m proud of the way our team never folded and fought to the end. That’s kind of our motto on the team. The girls stick up for each other and it makes me proud.”

Trice led Moline with 16 points, including three clutch free throws going into overtime and in the final period. Imari McDuffy had 19 points for the Rocks and went 7-of-8 from the line.

Fouls was an issue for both teams, with Rock Island totaling 24 and Moline committing 19. Weibel was frustrated but says it’s on the coaching staff to make adjustments.