Moline girls complete comeback in overtime

Everyone inside Wharton Field House on Saturday night knew what the rivalry was like between Rock Island and Moline, and the girls on the court delivered with their intensity and passion for the game.
It was the Maroons who came away with the victory, a 59-53 overtime win.
With 2:07 left in the game, Rock Island led 49-44, but the play of senior Bralee Trice, including two free throws to tie the game at 51, helped Moline complete the comeback going into the overtime period.
Kadence Tatum scored the first five points for the Maroons in the overtime period, and Trice converted some high pressure free throws on the way to the win.
Moline was coming off of a double-overtime loss to Sterling on Friday night and a close win against Alleman on Thursday, so coach Randy Weibel was pleased with his girls and the way they fought to the bitter end.
“Our conditioning was absolutely the difference out there tonight,” Weibel said. “Early in the season we weren’t in the shape we wanted them to be in, and tonight was the third straight game of running our press for most of the game. That’s what we do best though, and these girls love the system we play.”
Moline pressured Rock Island every time down the court and made them fight to be able to set up their half-court offensive sets.
Despite the loss, Rock Island coach Henry Hall was proud of the way his girls fought through the pressure.
“They didn’t give up,” Hall said. “This is a tough place to get a win, and everyone knows what this rivalry means. I was proud of their composure but we just didn’t have a couple shots fall our way. It is what it is and our girls will continue to grind in the toughest conference in Illinois.”
Weibel had nothing but positive things to say about the way that his opponents played, and now he knows all about the Moline and Rock Island rivalry.
“Even though I’m newer to the area, I know that these two teams have a historic rivalry,” Weibel said. “We beat a really great team tonight, and I’m proud of the way our team never folded and fought to the end. That’s kind of our motto on the team. The girls stick up for each other and it makes me proud.”
Trice led Moline with 16 points, including three clutch free throws going into overtime and in the final period. Imari McDuffy had 19 points for the Rocks and went 7-of-8 from the line.
Fouls was an issue for both teams, with Rock Island totaling 24 and Moline committing 19. Weibel was frustrated but says it’s on the coaching staff to make adjustments.
“They were consistent with their calls tonight and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” Weibel said. “They were easy to talk to and they made the same calls throughout and were very even.”
Rock Island falls to 8-3 overall and in the conference, while Moline moves to 7-7 overall and 7-5 in the conference.
With the final two games of the season next week, Weibel doesn’t want his girls to change a thing.
“They fight tooth and nail every night, so I’m happy if they keep doing what they’re doing.” Weibel said. “Their energy and intensity has become the expectation, not the exception.”