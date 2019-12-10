Moline girls crash boards to overcome cold shooting, move to 10-0

Following a nightmare second quarter where her team scored just two points on 1-for-14 shooting, Moline head girls basketball coach Tracy Sant Amour had a heated halftime talk with her team, which was trailing visiting Bettendorf 18-15 at the break.
If her players were going to miss shots, she said, they needed to crash the offensive boards.
The Maroons hustled for 10 offensive rebounds in the third quarter, and turned that halftime deficit into a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter. From there, Moline held off the Bulldogs for a 55-51 win inside Wharton Field House.
“We weren’t crushing the boards in the first half,” Sant Amour said. “So I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. If you get a second chance, why wouldn’t you crush the boards?’ So we definitely went over that a little loudly in the locker room trying to get them to understand the importance of that. We do have scrappy players.”
One of those scrappy players was 5-foot-11 center Cierra McNamee, who pulled down five offensive rebounds and scored 16 points after halftime.
“We were kind of slacking a little bit, so we had to bring up the energy and the tempo,” said McNamee, who finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds. “Then everyone had to crash the boards. That’s what changed for us.”
Those halftime adjustments helped Moline build a lead as big as 13 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Maroons held off a late charge by the Bulldogs to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Moline’s second-half effort on Tuesday night is the exact reason Sant Amour’s squad is undefeated, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I knew that this was a hard-working crew, so I knew they were going to do good things,” Sant Amour said. “I didn’t expect the 10-0 (start). I do know that every team we play now is going to come at us with nothing to lose and give us their best game, so we can’t let up.”
The Bulldogs (3-2) closed the game with that kind of effort, trimming a 13-point deficit with under four minutes remaining to just three points after Emma Dennison’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. But the Maroons, who went just 13-for-26 at the free-throw line in the contest, made just enough foul shots down the stretch to seal the win. Kelsi Curtis made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left and intentionally missed the second, and it was enough to put the closing touches on Moline’s victory.
“I really liked the fight of our girls tonight,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. “I’m proud of their effort. We’ll get back to business tomorrow and get ready for our next opponent.”
Ashley Fountain made four 3-pointers in the game’s final three and a half minutes, and she finished with 19 points to pace the Bulldogs.
“She stepped up late. She’s had a little bit of a slow start to the season, so it was nice to see her step up today,” Tritt said of Fountain. “That’s a good omen for things to come going forward in the season.”
Moline’s tough full-court defense forced Bettendorf into 31 turnovers in the contest.
“When you play a good team, it comes down to doing small things really, really well, and things get magnified a little bit,” Tritt said. “Simple things like passing the ball and rebounding the ball. We just turned the ball over too much tonight and missed bunnies during crunch time.”
Bralee Trice scored a game-high 22 points and slashed to the hoop for two key baskets in the third quarter that gave the Maroons the lead for good. Taking the ball to the basket aggressively was another adjustment for the Maroons after they went 2-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half.
“We have to adjust. If it’s not falling, get to the rim, because we are quick,” Sant Amour said. “We weren’t hitting, so we had to do that and change it up.”