Moline girls crash boards to overcome cold shooting, move to 10-0

Those halftime adjustments helped Moline build a lead as big as 13 points midway through the fourth quarter. The Maroons held off a late charge by the Bulldogs to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Moline’s second-half effort on Tuesday night is the exact reason Sant Amour’s squad is undefeated, she said.

“I knew that this was a hard-working crew, so I knew they were going to do good things,” Sant Amour said. “I didn’t expect the 10-0 (start). I do know that every team we play now is going to come at us with nothing to lose and give us their best game, so we can’t let up.”

The Bulldogs (3-2) closed the game with that kind of effort, trimming a 13-point deficit with under four minutes remaining to just three points after Emma Dennison’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. But the Maroons, who went just 13-for-26 at the free-throw line in the contest, made just enough foul shots down the stretch to seal the win. Kelsi Curtis made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left and intentionally missed the second, and it was enough to put the closing touches on Moline’s victory.

“I really liked the fight of our girls tonight,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. “I’m proud of their effort. We’ll get back to business tomorrow and get ready for our next opponent.”