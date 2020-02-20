Moline girls fall short in Class 4A Joliet West Regional title game

JOLIET — The Moline girls’ basketball team went down with a fight Thursday evening in the IHSA Class 4A Joliet West Regional championship game.
In a roller-coaster of a game that featured big runs each way, the hosting Joliet Tigers had just enough at the end to hand the Maroons a 49-45 defeat.
The hosts scored their last five points from the free-throw line in the final minute of play to end the Maroons' season with a 20-13 mark.
“I told them that they always battle and I never have to worry about that,” said Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour. “That team was 28-3 and we’re on their home court. We were up by four with three minutes left. The girls played great defense, but sometimes the shots just didn’t fall or maybe their defense forced a turnover. But overall, I’m super-proud of our girls.”
Bralee Trice led the Maroons with 11 points and Caroline Hazen added 10. Cierra McNamee, who battled foul issues before being called for her fifth with 1:55 left in the game, had nine points and Bella Smith finished with eight.
It was a memorable night for the Tigers, who advance to next week’s Pekin Sectional with a 29-3 record and 24-game winning streak. Joliet West won its first regional crown since splitting from Joliet Central and forming its own program in the 2010-11 school year.
The Tigers were led by 15 points from senior Jazzpher Evans, who was the only double-figure scorer for the winners.
The Maroons trailed 23-9 early in the second quarter before Sant Amour said she called for a switch to a triangle-and-two defense that allowed them to get back in it, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Moline still trailed 37-31 after three quarters as McNamee hit two free throws to close the third.
Moline then opened the fourth quarter with the first five buckets to race to a 41-37 lead. In that spree, Trice and Smith each had two baskets and Hazen the other hoop.
“We just told them to get to the rim,” said Sant Amour of her team staying aggressive on offense. “We were letting them control what we were doing offensively. They were a super-aggressive team on defense. I was just encouraging Bralee to get to the rim. All of a sudden, Bralee is on the block, she gets it and goes to the rim. She does that twice in a row. We just started taking it at them.”
However, the Tigers answered with the next seven points to take a lead they never lost at 44-41 with 1:55 left in regulation.
The Maroons got a bucket from McDowell that pulled the guests to within 45-44, but four straight free throws from West's Lisa Thompson iced the game.