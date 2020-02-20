Moline girls fall short in Class 4A Joliet West Regional title game

The Tigers were led by 15 points from senior Jazzpher Evans, who was the only double-figure scorer for the winners.

The Maroons trailed 23-9 early in the second quarter before Sant Amour said she called for a switch to a triangle-and-two defense that allowed them to get back in it, trailing 25-21 at halftime. Moline still trailed 37-31 after three quarters as McNamee hit two free throws to close the third.

Moline then opened the fourth quarter with the first five buckets to race to a 41-37 lead. In that spree, Trice and Smith each had two baskets and Hazen the other hoop.

“We just told them to get to the rim,” said Sant Amour of her team staying aggressive on offense. “We were letting them control what we were doing offensively. They were a super-aggressive team on defense. I was just encouraging Bralee to get to the rim. All of a sudden, Bralee is on the block, she gets it and goes to the rim. She does that twice in a row. We just started taking it at them.”

However, the Tigers answered with the next seven points to take a lead they never lost at 44-41 with 1:55 left in regulation.

The Maroons got a bucket from McDowell that pulled the guests to within 45-44, but four straight free throws from West's Lisa Thompson iced the game.

