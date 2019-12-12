Moline girls fend off United Township upset bid

Bell was nearly unstoppable when she was on the court with 25 points and eight rebounds. She actually got the Panthers back in the game after Moline had seemingly taken control in the fourth before Cierra McNamee and Bralee Trice, who also battled foul trouble, took over down the stretch.

McNamee finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Trice added 12 points and seven caroms. However, it was a couple of huge 3-pointers as well as key offensive rebounds by Kelsi Curtis that helped save the game.

"We weren't making shots, but that doesn't mean we are going to stop shooting," Curtis said. "I finally got one in. Sant Amour told us we were going to get their best shot, and we did.

"We play so hard and fast, I think we weren't able to slow down and chill out. We finally settled down and got the lead. We were not getting any offensive rebounds, and I went out there and got a few that kept possessions alive."

Sant Amour agreed that the difference in halves was not stressing out after falling behind.

"We had to take it possession by possession," she said. "We know how we got to 10-0, and that was the little things. We had to do that in the second half. Getting Cierra and Bralee back in there was key. With them out we really had no post player."