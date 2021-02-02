Moline girls open basketball season with tough loss

The Moline High School girls’ basketball team jumped into its abbreviated season Tuesday evening with a tough opener, coming up short in a 65-48 decision to Peoria High at Wharton Field House.

The Maroons played without coach Tracy Sant Amour. Earlier in the day, Moline athletic director Dick Knar confirmed that Sant Amour is on a paid leave of absence. No reason for the leave was given.

In Sant Amour’s absence, assistant coach Randy Weibel led the Maroons in their opener.

“The effort was there for the girls tonight, we just need to continue working our positioning and executing our plays," he said.

The game was tied at 12 after one quarter, but Peoria started to pull away a bit in the second frame, taking a 29-21 halftime lead. By the end of the third, the Lions had opened a 43-29 advantage.

Junior Kadence Tatum led the Maroons with 13 points. Senior Bralee Trice and junior Bella Smith each added eight points.

The Lions had three players handle much of the offensive work, accounting for 51 of the team’s 65 points. Senior guard Saniya Tutt finished with 19 points, freshman guard Aliyah Guyton was right behind with 17, and sophomore Denali Craig-Edwards finished with 15.