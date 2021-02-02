Moline girls open basketball season with tough loss

The Moline High School girls’ basketball team jumped into its abbreviated season Tuesday evening with a tough opener, coming up short in a 65-48 decision to Peoria High at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons played without coach Tracy Sant Amour. Earlier in the day, Moline athletic director Dick Knar confirmed that Sant Amour is on a paid leave of absence. No reason for the leave was given.
In Sant Amour’s absence, assistant coach Randy Weibel led the Maroons in their opener.
“The effort was there for the girls tonight, we just need to continue working our positioning and executing our plays," he said.
The game was tied at 12 after one quarter, but Peoria started to pull away a bit in the second frame, taking a 29-21 halftime lead. By the end of the third, the Lions had opened a 43-29 advantage.
Junior Kadence Tatum led the Maroons with 13 points. Senior Bralee Trice and junior Bella Smith each added eight points.
The Lions had three players handle much of the offensive work, accounting for 51 of the team’s 65 points. Senior guard Saniya Tutt finished with 19 points, freshman guard Aliyah Guyton was right behind with 17, and sophomore Denali Craig-Edwards finished with 15.
Moline ended the game 14-of-24 from the free-throw line, making up some ground on the Lions, who were just 5 of 13 on free throws. Peoria did hit six 3-pointers, to Moline’s four as the Lions outscored Moline 60-34 from the field.
The game was a late addition to the schedule as Western Big 6 Conference teams were not scheduled to start games until Feb. 9. Having had the requisite number of practices, though, the Maroons wanted to get in a non-conference game and faced a very talented Lions team.
While not the outcome the Maroons were looking for, Weibel put the first outing of the season in perspective.
"Nothing is promised this year,” he said, “and we are encouraging our girls to always give effort while on and off the court because we never know what game could be their last."