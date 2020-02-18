Moline girls pull off regional shocker; UT ousted from tourney play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That allowed the fifth-seeded Maroons to spread the wealth offensively. Kelsi Curtis led Moline with 16 points, Bralee Trice added 14 and Cierra McNamee 13.

However, Sant Amour felt as if it was the other end of the court where the game was won.

“We just played such hard defense,” she said. “It was all-out hustle.”

Lincoln-Way West 80, UTHS 54: The No. 5 team in Class 4A was just too much for the United Township Panthers in the Normal Community Regional semifinal.

“Obviously their record and ranking speaks for them,” said UT coach Cari Walker of the 27-3 Warriors. “They had an A+ game, just so much firepower.”

Whcih was too much for UT (10-18). The Panthers were again led by the powerful duo of Jade Hunter and Jasmine Bell. Hunter put up awesome numbers, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Bell tossed in 19 points.

The Panthers (10-18) hung with the Warriors through much of the first quarter, but the second quarter spelled trouble for UT. West erupted for 32 points in the frame to take a 53-26 lead at halftime.