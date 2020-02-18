Moline girls pull off regional shocker; UT ousted from tourney play

A healthy and hungry Moline girls basketball team put it all together Tuesday night in the loaded Joliet West Regional to come away with an impressive 57-41 victory over Joliet Central.
Two big runs spurred the Maroons, the final a 15-0 spree to open the fourth quarter that sealed the victory that moved the fifth-seeded Maroons to 20-12 and a return date on Thursday to face second-seeded Joliet West, a 59-28 winner over Minooka in the other semifinal.
Moline out-scored Joliet Central 22-9 in the final frame.
“It just all came together for us tonight; we are super excited right now,” said an elated Tracy Sant Amour, Moline coach. “It was the perfect time for that; that’s what I’m talking about. Thank you. Thank you.
“We’ve really been struggling with influenza B running through the team and we haven’t been at full strength until tonight.”
The Maroons needed all of their weapons to handle the third-seeded Joliet Central club that bows out at 26-6.
A 16-0 run that stretched through the first and second quarters helped Moline to a 22-18 halftime lead.
“They went out of their man-to-man defense and into a zone and it took us a little bit of time to adjust to that,” said Sant Amour. “But once we did, we were starting to find little spots where they had a weakness.”
That allowed the fifth-seeded Maroons to spread the wealth offensively. Kelsi Curtis led Moline with 16 points, Bralee Trice added 14 and Cierra McNamee 13.
However, Sant Amour felt as if it was the other end of the court where the game was won.
“We just played such hard defense,” she said. “It was all-out hustle.”
Lincoln-Way West 80, UTHS 54: The No. 5 team in Class 4A was just too much for the United Township Panthers in the Normal Community Regional semifinal.
“Obviously their record and ranking speaks for them,” said UT coach Cari Walker of the 27-3 Warriors. “They had an A+ game, just so much firepower.”
Whcih was too much for UT (10-18). The Panthers were again led by the powerful duo of Jade Hunter and Jasmine Bell. Hunter put up awesome numbers, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Bell tossed in 19 points.
The Panthers (10-18) hung with the Warriors through much of the first quarter, but the second quarter spelled trouble for UT. West erupted for 32 points in the frame to take a 53-26 lead at halftime.
“We did what we knew we had to do and that was shut down the inside game because of their two bigs inside,” said Walker. “But they shot phenomenal from the outside against our zone defense. We went back into a man defense to shut that down and they went right back inside. It is certainly a very solid team. I don’t know what their shooting percentage was, but they didn’t miss many shots.”
The Warriors drilled 10 3-pointers in the game with the three Gugliuzza sisters accounting for eight of those as they rang up 56 of LWW’s 80 points. Tara Gugliuzza (three 3s) led the winners with 22, Ava Gugliuzza (two 3s) tossed in 18, and Taylor Gugliuzza (three 3s) added 16. Brianna Woodridge scored 12.