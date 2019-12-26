Moline girls roll to two wins at Peoria Manual tournament

PEORIA — Despite a little Christmas rust, the Moline girls basketball team continued its dominating season by going 2-0 in the group stage of the Manual Holiday Tournament.
Moline won the first game of the day against Limestone 44-33 and rolled through host Manual in the second game, 51-21. The early game was ugly from both sides, featuring a host of turnovers. The Maroons totaled 24 and the Rockets had 13, including a series of held-ball situations that resulted in turnovers.
“I think it was a little rust from being off for two days,” Maroons coach Tracey Sant Amour said. “No one comes out amazing in their first game back from holiday, but that’s no excuse. We have to get back into the groove.”
Moline did that and more in the second matchup of the day by rolling the host Rams. The Maroons led 36-10 at the half with the help of their defensive press.
Moline went a paltry 2-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first game, but drilled able to sink five 3-pointers in the second.
A few key players struggled in the first game the Maroons, but Cierra McNamee and Kelsi Curtis stepped up big when it mattered. The two seniors went a combined 13-of-23 from the field for 29 points and hauled in 25 rebounds.
The Maroons will need to go a little deeper on the bench the rest of the season as key reserve Kadence Tatum was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday.
Rocks can't finish off Richwoods: They had every chance in the world to pull of a bit on an upset but Rock Island's girls just could not quite finish.
Playing No. 7 seed Peoria Richwoods, the No. 10 seed Rocks missed six or seven uncontested layups, twice had top free-throw shooters miss both foul shots and did not make one of their 11 3-point attempts in a 40-36 Richwoods win in opening-round play in the large school girls action at the State Farm Classic.
Adding to the offensive scoring woes, the Rocks also turned the ball over 23 times.
The Rocks stayed in the game through three quarters before Richwoods built an eight-point lead. Then, RI got back in it and had it down to three when a wide-open 3-pointer to tie was way off the track and wound up with a layup the other way.
Hannah Simmer led Rock Island with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Depth keys Geneseo win: There are no players on the Geneseo girls' basketball team that an opponent can leave alone.
The St. Ignatius Wolfpack found that out the hard way in Thursday's opening game in the Large Class bracket of the State Farm Classic.
St. Ignatius, the ninth seed, decided to take Geneseo's leading scorers Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman away, so the rest of the Maple Leafs took charge in a 70-62 win at Bloomington High School.
It was Maddi Barickman's twin sister, Abbi, who did a lot of that work, making four 3-pointers and scoring 20 points to get the Leafs (13-0) off to a good start.
Geneseo freshmen Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach were also huge in the win. Wirth finished with nine points and seven rebounds, and Beach, in her first varsity start, had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Panthers double win total: United Township’s Jade Hunter and Jasmine Bell came one point away from outscoring two opposing teams in two wins on Thursday.
Starting the day with a 63-41 win over Byron at Reagan Middle School before a 59-38 win over Rockford Guilford later in the afternoon, the Panthers (4-10) doubled their win total on the season to reach the semifinals of the Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic.
UT faces Carmel today at 6 p.m. at Dixon High School with a trip to the finals on the line. Riverdale plays Dixon in the opposite semifinal after also opening with a pair of victories on Thursday.
In UT’s 22-point win over Byron, Hunter had 26 points and 17 rebounds. Bell scored 19 as the Panthers held the opposition to 41 points.
