Moline girls rout short-handed Sterling

Coming into Saturday afternoon’s Western Big 6 game at Wharton Field House, Moline coach Adrian Ritchie was aware that the Sterling girls’ basketball program was a bit down this season, and in warmups the Golden Warriors coach Taylor Jackson informed Ritchie that she was missing key players because of COVID-19 exposure.
But despite that, Ritchie could not have anticipated that his surging Maroon team would hold a 42-1 halftime lead, get solid contributions from every player on his roster and cruise to victory by practicing their ball control skills in the second half.
With Moline’s 53-8 win, the Maroons improved to 5-3 on the season, and 4-1 in the WB6, winners of three conference games in the last eight days (defeating United Township on Thursday and Alleman last Saturday). Sterling, competing with mostly sophomores and freshmen, fell to 1-7 for the year, and 0-5 in the conference.
“The great thing about our team is that I am comfortable with putting every player on our roster on the floor in critical situations," Ritchie said. "This team works hard and has adapted well to our system based on positioning and ball movement. In order for us to play our best basketball, every player has to buy into sharing the ball and looking for the cutters to the basket for maximum scoring opportunities on the offensive end, and we did a great job of identifying those open girls against Sterling.”
Moline’s senior guard, Kadence Tatum, scored the first six points of the game, and the Maroons ran out to a 15-0 lead before the Golden Warriors scored their first point of the contest on a free throw. In limited minutes, Tatumtallied 12 points on 5-7 shooting, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
Moline led at the end of the first quarter by the score of 22-1, and Coach Ritchie had provided important minutes to 11 players in the period.
“Defense and rebounding go hand-in-hand in basketball, and our players really worked hard at crashing the boards and denying open looks,” said Ritchie. “Maintaining a solid rebounding edge is so important, and we did not allow an offensive board to Sterling all afternoon, and that is impressive.”
The Maroons held Sterling scoreless in the second period, and senior Caroline Hazen took control on the offensive side of the court, scoring 10 of her 11 points in the 2nd quarter. For the game, Hazen also contributed five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
With a running clock in the second half, Moline basically worked on controlling the ball and developing the positioning strategy that Ritchie has inserted into the game-plan.
“Everyone we put in the game knows where the ball is going and is able to run the ball control offense, which means all five players need to be in position, and our younger players are really developing well," Ritchie said.
One of those younger players the coach referenced is freshman Jada Tatum, who delivered six points, three steals and three assists for her team on Saturday, including two fast-break assists to her older sister.
“Jada is fearless and uses her quickness and excellent feel for the game more and more as the season is progressing, and she just might be our best pure shooter,” Ritchie said.
Of the nine Moline players who scored in the game, senior Bella Smith also stood out by racking-up 7 points against Sterling, and junior Nadi McDowell-Nunn contributed 6 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals while applying aggressive defensive pressure. Freshman Tahlea Tirrell also took serious advantage of her minutes, tying for the team lead with 5 rebounds, adding 5 points and leading the team with 4 steals on the day.
Sterling was led by sophomore Olivia Melcher with five points and four rebounds.
The Maroons face Peoria Manual at Wharton on Monday in a nonconference game, then embark on a road trip to Quincy on Thursday.