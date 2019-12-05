Moline girls use 34-point quarter to throttle Sterling

Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said her team has struggled somewhat in the third quarter this year.
There wasn’t much the Maroons did wrong in the third quarter of Thursday’s 78-55 Western Big Six Conference victory over Sterling at Wharton Field House.
The Maroons used a 34-point third quarter to force a running clock in the dominant win, showing how high-powered their fast-paced offense can be when taking advantage of turnovers. Moline, which received votes in the initial Class 4A AP poll this week, improved to 8-0, 2-0 in the Big Six.
Trailing 37-26 at halftime, Sterling (2-3, 1-1 Big 6) struggled to find momentum in the game and finished with 27 turnovers.
Sant Amour said constant effort fueled the win and helped break open a levee of scoring after the break.
“A lot of our offense comes from our defense, because we are super aggressive,” Sant Amour said. “If we can get a steal, they’ve got the green light to get to the rim.”
Bralee Trice led Moline with 17 points, scoring 11 of them in the 34-15 third-quarter run. The cushion allowed Moline to rely on the bench in the fourth quarter.
“I think our communication on defense, and we didn’t let up,” Trice said of the dominant third frame. “We kept hammering them and kept our energy up.”
Caroline Hazen took advantage of Moline’s press, forcing steals and finishing easy fast-break layups. She had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
Sant Amour noted the importance of the team not being satisfied with a halftime lead. Her team shot 13-of-21 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep in the third quarter.
“Everybody is going to come at you,” she said. “You have to give it your all.”
Kadence Tatum was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line and scored 16 points, all in the middle quarters. She hit both of her attempts from 3 and scored eight points in the third. The sophomore said she bounced back after an “off” shot in warm-ups and early on.
“At the beginning of the season, we weren’t really strong coming out after half, we let them come back,” Tatum said. “We learned we have to come out with the intensity like the game is just now starting.”
Brooklyn Borum led Sterling with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds; Hailey Walters (3-8 3s) scored 13 points and Breelyn Borum had 11 for the Golden Warriors.
Sant Amour came back to how defensive activity provides transition baskets as a reward — a recurring theme in the win.
"If you get a steal, if you get that rebound … it’s your payment,” she said. “I think that has given all of the girls confidence.”