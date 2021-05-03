Moline high school girls basketball coach resigns

Moline-Coal Valley School District’s high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position Monday night during a special session of the school board.

Tracy Sant Amour has not been leading the team since November. In February, Moline athletic director Dick Knar confirmed that Sant Amour was on a paid leave of absence. No reason for the leave was given at that time.

Sant Amour had been the girls basketball coach at Moline since 2016. She was 73-49 with the Maroons.

Monday night the board, with all members present, unanimously accepted her resignation from coaching and also unanimously voted to issue her a notice of remedial warning. The underlying reasons for the actions were not discussed in open session.

District spokeswoman Candace Sountris said a remedial warning is a formal written warning that a board of education may provide a tenured teacher that typically states that if certain deficiencies are not corrected, there would be cause for dismissal.