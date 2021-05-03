Moline high school girls basketball coach resigns

Moline-Coal Valley School District’s high school girls basketball coach resigned from her coaching position Monday night during a special session of the school board.
Tracy Sant Amour has not been leading the team since November. In February, Moline athletic director Dick Knar confirmed that Sant Amour was on a paid leave of absence. No reason for the leave was given at that time.
Sant Amour had been the girls basketball coach at Moline since 2016. She was 73-49 with the Maroons.
Monday night the board, with all members present, unanimously accepted her resignation from coaching and also unanimously voted to issue her a notice of remedial warning. The underlying reasons for the actions were not discussed in open session.
District spokeswoman Candace Sountris said a remedial warning is a formal written warning that a board of education may provide a tenured teacher that typically states that if certain deficiencies are not corrected, there would be cause for dismissal.
Before the actions were taken, the board went into closed session for about 40 minutes. The closed session was for the consideration of the appointment, employment, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.
Sant Amour, who was present, was beckoned from the room after the closed session began and left in the same direction as the board, presumably to participate in the session. When the closed session ended, she and the board entered the meeting room together and the board took its votes.
When asked for comment after the meeting, Erin Waldron-Smith, board president; and Superintendent Rachel Savage declined. Sant Amour left shortly after the meeting ended, before she could be asked for comment.
There was a public comment period during the meeting. No one commented either in person or via written statement.