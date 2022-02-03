Moline imposes its will on Sterling 58-22

Yes, Moline looked superb in beating Sterling, but no autographs please after its 58-22 victory at Sterling High on February 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Sterling faced off against Geneseo and Moline took on Rock Island Alleman on January 29 at Moline High School. For a full recap, click here.
Moline broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-20 lead over Sterling.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Moline and Sterling both had the scoreboard blinking in a 58-22 knot.
