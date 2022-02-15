 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline manhandles East Moline United Township 51-31

Moline showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering East Moline United Township 51-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.

Moline's offense moved to a 26-18 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.

