Moline manhandles East Moline United Township 51-31

Moline showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering East Moline United Township 51-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 15.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 13-13 tie through the first quarter.
Moline's offense moved to a 26-18 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.
