1. Rock Island (18-1, LW: 1)
Rock Island extended its Western Big Six winning streak to 36 games with a 51-31 victory over Galesburg. Brea Beal is 17 points away from becoming the all-time Western Big Six scoring leader. Galesburg's Joey Range is currently the all-time leader with 2,390 career points.
This week: Thursday vs. Moline; Saturday at DeKalb MLK Tournament
2. Pleasant Valley (14-0, LW: 2)
The Spartans earned wins over Davenport Central and Muscatine, though had to put together a big third quarter to pull away against the Muskies. PV dominated the offensive glass in both games and leads the MAC in both offensive and overall rebounds.
This week: Friday vs. Assumption
3. North Scott (12-2, LW: 3)
Grace Boffeli averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds to lead the Lancers to wins over Burlington and Clinton. The North Scott junior leads the MAC with 17.2 points per game and is second with 10 rebounds.
This week: Friday at Muscatine
4. Bettendorf (11-3, LW: 4)
Bettendorf earned wins over North and Central thanks to a standout week from senior Kylie Wroblewski, who averaged 20.5 points in the two games. Sophomore guard Ashley Fountain has come on in the second half of the season and is now averaging 10.1 points per game for the Bulldogs.
This week: Friday at Clinton
5. Moline (14-10, LW: NR)
Freshman Kadence Tatum scored 12 points to lead the Maroons to a 59-55 win over Quincy. The Maroons have won seven of their last eight games, the lone loss coming by four points to Bettendorf in the IHMVCU Shootout.
This week: Thursday at Rock Island; Saturday vs. Cedar Rapids Washington